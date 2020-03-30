In its latest adjustment in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Uniontown Hospital is temporarily combining its primary care office in Connellsville into its other primary care office in South Union Township effective Monday.
Until further notice, Connellsville primary care providers will see patients at the South Union primary care office at 201 Mary Higginson Drive, where there will be additional screening protocols for patients in an effort to mitigate COVID-19.
The consolidation will also allow the hospital to conserve staff, supplies and resources, and the hospital’s community relations director, Josh Krysak, said that additional information regarding telehealth visits and other details around the hospital’s efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 at our primary care office will be introduced in days to come.
If patients have questions, they can still call the Connellsville office at 724-626-7335, although the office will be closed to the public.
Uniontown Hospital suspended in-person patient visitation earlier this month in another safety effort in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The hospital also halted elective surgeries through May 15.
Uniontown Hospital has had two primary care offices under its Uniontown Primary Care umbrella since last year, when it closed offices in Masontown, Redstone Township and Smithfield after its relationship with UPMC ended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.