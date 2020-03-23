Uniontown Hospital will begin providing testing for the new coronavirus, COVID-19, at an off-site testing facility in South Union Township beginning today.
“This new process is just one part of our continued efforts to provide for the safety and care our community in this time of crisis,” Uniontown Hospital CEO Steve Handy said.
The drive-thru testing site is only open to patients who have a prescription for a COVID-19 test. It will open at 10 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of the old Kmart off of Matthew Drive. Test results will be available within one to two days. As the week progresses, the time frame could shorten, said Uniontown Hospital Community Relations Director Josh Krysak.
“We remain committed to finding solutions to provide safety for our staff and service for our community throughout this critical time,” Handy said. “This is a very fluid situation and one that is changing by the hour, but we want our patients and our community to know that we will continue to be here for them every step of the way.”
The testing site will increase the volume of testing available and limit the spread of the novel coronavirus to patients at Uniontown Hospital, officials said. Patients will drive their vehicle under a tent, staff will register patients and check the prescription, then administer a swab test. The process will allow for staff and patients to maintain distance.
“Patients will need to secure a prescription from a physician for the testing and the hospital has reached out to community practices regarding the protocols for providing scripts and recommend that physicians follow CDC and DOH guidelines,” Krysak said. “The ultimate goal of the testing site is to provide a safe and secure site for patients to be tested that is convenient for them and as safe as possible for our community.”
The site will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“Uniontown Hospital would like to extend our deepest thanks to Jason Foster, owner of the property, for graciously offering to help us as we navigate through this challenging time by providing the site and access to his building for electricity and other necessities, all free of charge. We would also like to thank the South Union Township supervisors for their support in this critical measure,” Handy said.
Krysak said cooperation will help stop the spread of the virus.
“As a community we can overcome these challenges if we are willing to work together,” he said. “We hope that this measure is one of many we are undertaking that will help slow the spread of this virus and provide for a safe and healthy future for Fayette County and beyond.”
The MedExpress in Uniontown, Highlands Hospital, Uniontown Family Doctors, Washington Family Doctors and the Joseph A. Yablonski Memorial Clinic in Centerville also offer testing.
