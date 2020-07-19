The Uniontown Public Library’s virtual summer programs challenge patrons of all ages to “imagine your story.”
In keeping with the theme of this year’s free programs for children, teens and adults, offerings include magic, improvisational comedy classes and at-your-own pace challenges like sharing a superhero story or taking a photo of a meal inspired by a book.
“Not only did we look for activities that would be engaging and interesting, but we tried to provide high-interest subjects with some STEM-STEAM objectives for the children,” library Director Christy Fusco said.
The programs are free to anyone, regardless of whether they are a member of the library, but registration is required at www.uniontownlib.org.
Typically, the library’s summer programs have been presented in-person, an impossibility with current COVID-19 concerns. Wanting to ensure fun summer activities for patrons, Fusco said the facility’s librarians worked to put together engaging activities for all ages that stream live or will be available on-demand.
Some of the on-demand options are available for a limited window of time, while others are will remain accessible until Aug. 15, when summer programs end.
Many of the programs feature performers who have appeared live at the library during past years’ programs, including magician Doc Dixon and Stage Right, which will bring children’s books to life.
“We also took the recommendations of other libraries when choosing some of these new programs; we previewed them online before selecting them for our summer offerings,” Fusco said. “We’re pleased to present this line-up of performers because they are from around the country and even around the world.”
Teens and adults can sign up for an hour-long escape game where players have an hour to break out of a virtual room by cracking codes, solving riddles or puzzles and finding clues. A gamemaster at Breakout Games in Pittsburgh will join the video call at game time, helping participants explore an actual escape room and solve clues.
Fusco said the library typically has upward of 300 participants in its children’s program alone.
“Part of the challenge might be that families are unaware of what we still have to offer,” Fusco said. “We are reaching out to the community in an attempt to inform as many residents are possible.”
A popular part of the children’s summer program – reading incentives in the form of prizes – will still be a part of the summer, too.
Children can participate by printing out an online reading log, or picking one up by calling ahead to the library.
Prizes come from the business community, including pizza and other gift cards, and will be handed out once children return the completed logs.
In addition, children’s librarian Dianne McFeathers has prepared at-home activities that can be picked up at the library.
“Everyone is invited to take part, no matter where they live and whether they have a library card or not,” McFeathers said.
In addition to its summer offerings, the library is continuing to provide curbside pickup for books housed in the facility. Fusco noted that if another library in the WAGGIN system that connects libraries in Fayette, Greene and Washington counties has a book someone would like to check out, they are free to use their Uniontown library card to do so. However, they will have to pick up and return the book to that library.
It’s a change from the former method of having books transported between the facilities for pickup and return.
“It’s less convenient than we’ve been doing it over the years, but it’s a way for people to still get what they want,” Fusco said.
Unsure of what to read? Fusco said librarians are ready to be personal shoppers, if would-be readers call in with what types of books pique their interest.
She also noted the numerous electronic resources for members linked on the library’s website, including free streaming music and Gale courses. The courses offer a range of interactive, instructor-led courses that can be taken online. Subjects include accounting/finance, legal and college readiness.
“They’re not tutorials, they’re live classes offered by an expert,” Fusco said.
Anyone wanting to join the library to access those resources can call to get a card.
Fusco and McFeathers said the staff misses interaction with its patrons, and they continue to look for ways to safely welcome them back – a difficult task in a place made for a hands-on experiences.
“We’re designed for people to come in, touch things, talk to people, even more so than a restaurant,” Fusco said. “We just can’t see how we can keep our young visitors socially distant, keeping our mask on, particular with the environment we’ve created for them where we want them to interact.”
“It’s a challenge, but we’re hoping we can open in the foreseeable future,” she said.
