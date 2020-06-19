Uniontown Library is holding its summer programs online this year, but children without access to a computer will still be able to participate.
“We’re calling it the Virtual Summer Program, because most of it is online, but not all,” said children’s librarian Diane McFeaters.
Children ages 14 and under are invited to join the summer reading program and receive prizes for reading books, make crafts and watch shows including interactive activities June 22 to Aug. 15. Reading logs and books can be picked up at the library with curbside pickup. Kids receive a prize for reading one book, five books and 10 books. The reading logs can also be downloaded online.
“Summer is the time to have fun, and I want the children to read whatever it is they like to read. If they need help finding something they’d enjoy, I’d be happy to help them find it,” McFeaters said.
Each week, the children can also complete a craft. Each bagged craft can be picked up at the library.
The Virtual Summer Programs includes shows involving puppets, magic and science. Shows can be watched online with a code. Some of the shows are interactive and can only be watched once. Others can be watched repeatedly.
“We have someone teaching the art of shadow puppetry, and we have song and comedy shows for children,” she said.
“The Absolute Science Show” with Eugene Brammer has 11 shows including demonstrations and experiments.
“There’s one about foam, there’s one about fire and there’s one about lasers,” she said.
They also have a returning act, “Knights of the Library Tale” with Doc Dixon, combining comedy and magic. Darren Liebman’s “Diggeree Doo Down Under” teaches kids about Australian culture and music with puppetry and comedy. Children can also learn magic tricks with Chris Johnson and the “WOW Magic Shop.”
“It teaches kids magic tricks they can do with things around their house,” she said.
McFeater said they had 350 children participating last year, and she is hoping many children sign up to participate.
Register at uniontownlib.org or by calling the library at 724-437-1165.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.