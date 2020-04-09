A Uniontown man is facing misdemeanor charges for allegedly calling 911 repeatedly so that he could have someone to talk to.
Roger Lee Chick, 62, of West Peter Street was charged by Uniontown City Police with 13 counts of false alarm to agency of public safety. He reportedly called 911 13 times between March 23 and April 8, all during a state of emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic. He would say he had high blood pressure, requiring Fayette EMS and city police to respond each time. Every time, his vitals were checked, and they were normal, police said.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in his case, he told Officer Jamie Holland on March 27 he was calling 911 because "he just wanted someone to talk to." Holland told Chick he could not call 911 for that reason, and suggested he call his doctor or his family. Chick told him he would have doctor's appointments on March 31 and April 1.
Chick called 911 again on April 1, and told Holland he did not go to his first appointment and did not plan to go to the second appointment. Holland told Chick if he kept abusing the 911 system, he could be arrested. Chick allegedly called 911 two more times, on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to court documents.
Chick was arraigned Wednesday afternoon before Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros, and released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.
