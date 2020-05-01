Bells will be ringing this Sunday evening as a show of solidarity.
May 3 has been designated as Bells Across Pennsylvania day where churches are asked to ring their bells for three minutes at 7 p.m.
According to the Diocese of Greensburg, St. Therese, Little Flower of Jesus Parish in Uniontown will ring its bells, in celebration those who have been on the front lines, and in hope that those afflicted with COVID-19 will recover.
The statewide event, organized by the Pennsylvania Mayors Association, is threefold, with each minute of bell ringing representing something different.
The first minute will recognize and honor first responders, health care workers and employees of grocery stores, pharmacies and other life-sustaining businesses who have maintained essential services to the public.
The second minute is to show solidarity with elected officials and residents of municipalities across the commonwealth.
The final minute is to demonstrate a collective resolve that Pennsylvanians will prevail over COVID-19 and work tirelessly to ensure that their businesses and civic life will thrive once again.
Mayors and other municipal officials are being encouraged to hold whatever events stay-at-home orders will allow such as encouraging their residents to do something special for someone in their neighborhood who is a hometown hero like a telephone call, a note of support or delivering baked goods.
