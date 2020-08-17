A local sewing group has put a hobby to good use with the donation of over 3,000 masks to people in and around the area.
Amy Costabile started the club, Quilty Pleasures Quilt Club, after she opened her store, Amy’s Quilt Room, in Uniontown in 2015.
“It’s a nice group of women who come there to sew once or twice a week, and it’s a very nice place to be,” said Costabile. “We really are a quilting family and a lovely group of women who will step up and help anyone around us.”
For example, the group has made pillows to be put in care packages for the project Pillows for Peace, which provides care packages to women and children who escape from domestic violence.
The group, said Costabile, also made and donated a quilt to be auctioned off for the annual John Woodruff 5K race in Connellsville.
So when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the demand for masks started to rise, Costabile wanted the group to start masking masks to donate; however, they couldn’t meet like they normally would because of self-quarantining and other restrictions.
In March, she took to Facebook and messaged the group of 22 to ask if they were interested in making masks to donate.
“We had about 14 girls or so,” Costabile said of the members working independently to sew together masks.
While Costabile couldn’t take part in making many masks because her job as a civil engineer with PennDOT District 12 had her working on an emergency project, she donated numerous bolts of stabilizer that help with a mask’s firmness, countless yards of high-quality cotton fabric and hundreds of yards of elastic.
The club was able to make 1,500 masks. Costabile’s mother, Sandy, made also 1,700 masks for the cause.
Whatever masks Costabile had at her disposal, she gave away to her coworkers at PennDOT who needed them.
As for the others, the club couldn’t meet to do a distribution of masks like they would have liked, so members gave out masks wherever they were needed.
Costabile said the masks have been distributed around Uniontown, Somerset, Acme and as far as West Virginia.
“It wasn’t just here in Fayette County,” she said. “The donations expanded beyond those boundaries.”
Costabile said the group will still make the masks on an as-needed basis.
“We’re just trying to give back to the community and come together to sew for ourselves,” she said.
For more information on the club, visit amysquiltroom.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.