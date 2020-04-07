Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 67F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies this evening will give way to showers and a possible thunderstorm overnight. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.