Thousands of Fayette County workers are essential employees, working in hospitals, grocery stores, pharmacies and food service.
Commissioners Vincent Vicites, Dave Lohr and Scott Dunn want to show them – and those who are supporting front-line workers – recognition for their work through the #UnitedFayette campaign.
The commissioners, through the Fayette County Public Relations Initiative, are asking citizens to share their #UnitedFayette moments on the Fayette County PA Facebook page, and consider posting a photo as well.
“They are all heroes for risking their own lives to help others in our county,” said Vicites. “It’s really amazing to see how we are coming together in Fayette County and doing what we need to do to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Although the county hasn’t been as hard hit with coronavirus cases as others in the state, Dunn recognized the sacrifice and stress medical professionals and first responders must feel.
“In these tough times, we know we can rely on their dedication and professionalism,” Dunn said. “They always go the extra mile. This time is no different.”
Lohr said that while most who contract COVID-19 will not require hospitalization, there must be care in place for those who need it.
“Of course, our entire medical community is essential, as well as our first responders and emergency service,” Lohr said. “They’re on the front line, where they run the risk of being exposed and carrying the virus home to their loved ones.”
Lohr added that utility workers must also be recognized for their essential contributions to our communities, stating these challenging times would be far more difficult without working lights and running water.
Lohr said it's important to not forget those working at essential stores and gave kudos to all those employees working on the front line as well as those in the community in the businesses sector and organization that have stepped up and made various donations to neighbors in need.
“Please, if you can, support our local businesses in their time of need,” Dunn said. “These are the people who support our community organizations. Now, you can repay the favor.”
