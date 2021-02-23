There have been more than 2 million COVID-19 vaccinations delivered across the state, and a clinic scheduled in Connellsville hopes to add to that total.
Today, Thursday and Saturday, Walmart is giving doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the Connellsville Area Senior Center, 100 E. Fayette St.
Those in Phase 1A are eligible to schedule appointments and can do so by calling 1-800-753-8827.
“My office is constantly hearing from people who want to get vaccinated but simply cannot find available appointments anywhere,” said state Rep. Ryan Warner, R-Perryopolis. “I am grateful to Walmart for giving our area residents a convenient opportunity to obtain their vaccines and was happy to work with them and the Connellsville Area Senior Center to put this clinic together.”
Over the past couple of weeks, Fayette County has seen a 251% increase in the number of residents who’ve received a first dose of the vaccine. On Feb. 5, 4,884 people had received the first shot. By Tuesday, the state Department of Health reported 17,159 had received the first dose.
The rise in numbers comes after a county task force rolled out a registry to help get residents appointments for the vaccine.
And as those numbers continue to rise, COVID-19 cases in the county continue to fall.
The DOH reported 28 new cases of the virus Tuesday, and one additional death. That brings the county’s totals to 10,339 people who have contracted COVID-19 and 261 deaths.
Greene County’s cases increased by 16, bringing the total count to 2,638, and Washington County’s increased by 30, bringing the count to 13,574. There were no new deaths in either county.
Phase 1A includes those 65 and older and others with certain preexisting conditions.
Those in skilled nursing facilities are also in Phase 1A.
Officials said Tuesday that more than 600 facilities across Pennsylvania have received first and second doses of the vaccine, and more than 315,000 doses have been administered.
“We are not finished with the long-term care vaccination mission,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “In fact, each facility will have at least three vaccination clinics so we can ensure that as many residents and staff who want to get vaccinated have the opportunity. This way, if someone declined the vaccine in the first or second opportunity, they’ll have another chance.”
At the Connellsville clinic, the vaccine will be distributed at no cost, and insurance is not required. Appointments for a second vaccine will be made at the first dose appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.