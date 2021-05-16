Laurel Highlands School District will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the high school on Wednesday to get more vaccinations out to the students and the community.
The school district’s partnership with UPMC for the clinic started when a pharmacy administrative fellow with UPMC Shadyside Presbiterian Campus contacted Superintendent Jesse Wallace to see if the district would be interested in hosting a free clinic.
“I believe UPMC is just trying to reach out and getting into as many communities as they can,” Wallace said.
Anyone age 12 and up can also receive the vaccine, but they must have a parent present to sign their child’s parental permission form when they receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
“[UPMC] made it very clear this is not just open to students and staff, but community members who want to be vaccinated,” Wallace said, adding that while he doesn’t know how many doses UPMC will have available, he knows they will also have a large RV on hand where the doses are prepared. “I’m assuming they’ll be able to accommodate as many as we have.”
The free clinic will take place from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19 at the Laurel Highlands High School Gymnasium for anyone age 12 and up. Wallace said that day is a remote day for students.
The second dose will take place between noon and 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16 at the high school gymnasium.
“We’re just trying to be a vital part to the community link to try to keep people healthy and safe,” Wallace said, stressing that nobody is being forced to receive the vaccine. “We’re offering the community and staff the opportunity to be safe — it’s totally voluntary.”
People should bring their vaccination form and any minors must be accompanied by a parent to sign the permission form.
Those printable forms can be found at www.lhsd.org
Parking will be available in the student parking lot in front of the swimming pool/gym facility. Entrance to the gymnasium will be from that location.
