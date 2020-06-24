Pet owners forced to wait to have an animal spayed or neutered during the pandemic can now schedule an appointment to do so.
On Wednesday, state officials said veterinarians are now allowed to perform non-essential services and routine or elective surgical procedures.
While vets were deemed essential and allowed to remain open during the pandemic, those types of procedures were suspended, said state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.
“As veterinarians continue to provide services through the phased reopening, it is important to promote public health practices and align with efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19. The Department of Health, along with the departments of Agriculture and State, appreciate the cooperation of the veterinary community and have made the decision to allow for routine or elective surgical procedures to now take place,” Levine said.
The state’s Dog Law requires shelters and rescues to have dogs and cats spayed or neutered before they are adopted. On April 2, the state Department of Agriculture waived the requirement, but asked shelters to keep a running list of animals who did not have the surgery.
The shelters must follow up with owners to ensure the procedure takes place, with 120 days from the time of adoption to do so.
“Veterinarians, technicians and others in their practices are a vitally important part of our agriculture workforce,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “As we reopen businesses and begin to seek a new normal, we must continue to balance protecting the lives and health of our workforce, and meeting the needs of the people who rely on their services to care for and protect the animals we all care about.”
The relaxed restrictions for veterinarians come as 495 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Pennsylvania, bringing the state total to 83,191 cases.
Fayette and Greene counties, which both saw a small uptick last week, have not had any new cases reported since Sunday.
New cases, however, were reported in Washington, Westmoreland and Allegheny counties on Wednesday.
Washington gained five cases to reach 176; Westmoreland gained 11 cases and has 563, and Allegheny saw a 45-case increase to 2,284 cases.
The DOH has reported that 77% of those who contracted COVID-19 have recovered, while 6,515 have died.
For more information on COVID-19, visit health.pa.gov.
