Amid a state directive to stay at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19, about 100 people gathered outside early Saturday morning in a massive party near Lynn Bottom Road in the Sherbondy Hollow area of Grindstone, said Rich Lenk, chief of the Grindstone Volunteer Fire Department.
Lenk said the department, following a 911 call about a man allegedly assaulted, arrived in the area at about 5 a.m. They discovered the injured man, Lenk said, noting that he was taken to Uniontown Hospital. They also encountered two large gatherings.
“After we got in the area, we found a big party,” he said. “It was mostly underaged kids … many from other areas.”
Lenk estimated around 100 people gathered in two nearby locations.
“There were kids walking, kids driving, in cars, kids side by side and in squads,” he said.
At a time when human and material resources are unusually precious, the gatherings disturbed Lenk.
“We had to use our N95 masks,” he said. “Some of our vehicles were stuck in the mud.”
Lenk said state police and Brownsville Ambulance Service also responded.
These sorts of gatherings aren’t safe even in ordinary times, Lenk said, but the danger in the midst of a global pandemic is acute. He implored parents to pay particularly close attention to the actions of their children in these times.
“Tell your kids, if they’re 20, or 10 or 15, that they shouldn’t be doing this,” he said.
