While in-person visits to college campuses have been paused, local universities are finding ways for potential students to check out what they have to offer.
California University of Pennsylvania, Waynesburg University and Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus are all offering virtual visits.
Cal U’s are on a scheduled basis, with one from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, April 27, while WU and Penn State Fayette are conducting visits by appointment.
“We don’t want a student’s college search and admissions process to be interrupted,” said Dr. Tracey Sheetz, dean of admissions at Cal U. “A team of colleagues and I have been working to provide a robust experience and provide materials that will allow students to explore the university. We’ve included messages and videos from faculty and campus departments, a virtual tour, and live question-and-answer sessions.”
Ashley Wise, director of university relations at WU, said nothing can quite replicate an on-campus visit, but said the university is “eager to connect with prospective students and is committed to answering questions in new and unique ways.”
To register for the virtual open house at Cal U, or for more information on upcoming virtual visits, go to calu.edu/visit.
To schedule a virtual visit at WU, go to Waynesburg.edu/virtualvisit.
Penn State virtual visits can be scheduled at admissions.psu.edu/experience.
