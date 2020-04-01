How is America to know how well it’s defending itself against COVID-19?
Testing.
Its availability in the U.S. has become a subject of intense scrutiny, a yardstick by which Gov. Tom Wolf has measured which counties across Pennsylvania should have stay-at-home orders and a window into how the coronavirus likely remained hidden in the early weeks of the outbreak throughout the nation.
Several local test providers said wait times for results are decreasing, an important step toward more accurately capturing the extent to which COVID-19 is present in the area.
Josh Krysak, community relations director at Uniontown Hospital, said the hospital had been receiving most results in 24 hours or less since early last week after initially experiencing longer wait times.
Krysak said Wednesday that the hospital was starting to see the results slow again as testing in the region continues to increase, but not to the degree it had initially faced when results took as many as three to five days.
The hospital can accommodate about 60 tests daily at its drive-through testing site outside the former Kmart in South Union Township between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., its hours of operation there, while also conducting in-house testing for emergency care patients when applicable.
The hospital has had no issues regarding capacity for providing testing for patients, Krysak said.
Results for tests administered by Washington Health System are coming back within around 48 to 72 hours after having previously taken three to six days, said Stephanie Wagoner, the system’s marketing and community relations manager. Washington Health System opened outpatient testing locations at the Wilfred R. Cameron Wellness Center in South Strabane Township and the medical arts building next to WHS-Greene just outside of Waynesburg on March 18.
Highlands Hospital Director of Nursing Amy M. Fetterolf said that wait times for tests that the hospital has conducted have decreased from seven to 10 days to 24 to 48 hours. Fetterolf said that the hospital is conserving tests for those at high risk for COVID-19.
Excela Health is averaging about 150 tests daily and has been able to sufficiently cover the capacity for all patients needing tests, spokesperson Mike Morlacci said. He said Excela Health does not anticipate any testing capacity issues in the future even as the volume of cases, both negative and positive, has increased since Excela began testing on March 13.
Monongahela Valley Hospital in Carroll Township set up a drive-through testing site outside the hospital on March 18 and has sufficient testing kits for its current rate of qualified patients requiring tests, said Andrew Bilinsky, media specialist for the hospital.
Bilinsky said swabs are sent to a Quest Diagnostics lab in Pittsburgh, with results sent back to MVH in about one to three days.
“We have instrumentation here that will be able to run the test for COVID-19. However, the company who provides the test kits is rolling them out to the regions hardest hit by the pandemic, so we may still be weeks away from running tests here,” Bilinsky said.
Once MVH receives those test kits, it will have the ability to run a test in about 45 minutes, he said.
MedExpress, whose COVID-19 testing centers include Urgent Care Center locations in South Union Township and Morgantown, West Virginia, has had wait times ranging from three to eight days for patients, said spokesperson Olivia Serdy.
State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said Wednesday that the state is working with commercial labs to decrease test processing times, which she said have shortened to around three to four days but are “still too long.”
“(W)e don’t want people to wait a long period of time to get the results,” Levine said. “(That’s) very anxiety-provoking and difficult. We want to know as soon as possible.”
As of Wednesday morning, Uniontown Hospital had conducted 454 COVID-19 tests, yielding 338 negative cases and five positive cases.
Levine said Wednesday that even though state officials have worked to expand testing, they do not have the capacity to do population-based testing and test individuals who are asymptomatic.
The U.S. has lagged behind other countries in testing per capita.
There were just over 1.1 million tests in the U.S. as of Tuesday, with 184,770 positives, 864,201 negatives and 59,529 pending results, per the COVID Tracking Project.
“(T)here is not the laboratory capacity really anywhere in the United States to do that type of population mass testing of large groups of people,” Levine said.
