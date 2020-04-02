The window to request an exemption under Gov. Tom Wolf's closure of non-life-sustaining businesses will close Friday at 5 p.m., state Department of Community and Economic Development officials said.
The physical locations of those businesses were ordered to close on March 19, but the state has allowed owners who believe their business performs a life-sustaining function to apply for a waiver to remain open.
As of Tuesday, the DCED received 32,474 waiver requests, the agency reported. Those requests are being answered via email, the DCED noted.
Applications for a waiver and guidance as to which businesses are considered life-sustaining are available on the DCED’s website, https://dced.pa.gov/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.