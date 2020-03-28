Washington County is now among 22 Pennsylvania counties that have been issued stay-at home orders, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Saturday. Beaver and Centre counties were also among the added counties.
On Friday, Westmoreland County entered the group of counties under stay-at-home orders.
Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 533 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 2,751 in 56 counties. The department also reported 12 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 34. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital, the department reported.
Ten people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Fayette County, as of Saturday. The totals of people who tested positive in nearby counties include 219 in Allegheny, with two deaths; six in Greene County; 23 in Washington County; and 41 in Westmoreland County.
One of Fayette County’s cases was a resident at Mount Macrina Manor in North Union Township, though that person is no longer being housed in the facility, officials there noted in a Facebook post.
“We are doing everything we can to ensure we stop the spread of COVID-19 within our facility,” a press release from a skilled nursing facility stated.
The facility restricted visitors on March 13, and prior to that had been screening visitors, residents and staff in accordance with the guidelines from regulatory agencies, the release noted.
“We are in very close communication with local and state health officials who have been assigned to review and guide our actions to ensure we are doing everything possible in accordance with their precaution measures,” the release stated.
On Saturday, at a daily briefing streamed from Harrisburg, Wolf announced several measures that the state is taking to free up resources – including personnel – to combat COVID-19. He said the state is “allowing any licensed health care professional to provide services over telemedicine,” and he added that the state is also allowing “certain licensees to complete continuing education online or through distance-learning.”
Wolf said retired medical professionals may also renew licenses without incurring fees or adding continuing education credits.
“These retirees don’t necessarily need to help COVID-19 patients to be a huge help,” he said, noting that they can free up time for other medical professionals by taking on more routine cases.
Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said the degree to which medical resources will be strained by COVID-19 depends greatly on the mitigation efforts people make throughout the state. She said the state has 3,400 Intensive Care Unit beds, with 40% available for use. The state also, she said, has more than 4,000 ventilators, with 75% available. She noted staffing and other supplies, as well.
“If we are able to successfully prevent and mitigate the steep rise of cases, that peak of cases, then we will certainly have enough capability in our health-care system to deal with a small wave as opposed to a very large wave,” she said.
Wolf reiterated those thoughts.
“The need is going to be determined by how well we as Pennsylvanians do to keep the infection rate down,” he said, noting the importance of social distancing and staying home. “If we’re successful, then we’re going to have enough. If we don’t do this, if we shirk our duties to each other, then we’re not going to have the capacity to deal with the problems that loom in front of us.”
