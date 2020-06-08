Preparing to reopen Rizz’s restaurant on Uniontown’s Main Street to dine-in customers was like waiting to open a long-anticipated gift, said owner Ben Venick.
“It’s like the night before Christmas,” he said Thursday.
As the region entered the green phase of the COVID-19 mitigation efforts, restaurants were permitted to open their dine-in facilities to 50% capacity and outdoor seating to full capacity. Under the yellow and red phases, restaurants were limited to takeout and delivery. Venick spent time removing tables to account for the capacity requirements and added sanitation stations, among other additions, he said.
Venick said his patrons were excited to come back, and he was thrilled to have them return.
“Welcome back, everybody,” Venick said. “Welcome back, and let’s get ready to eat and drink and have fun.”
Venick, like many restaurant owners, was forced to furlough staff. He and his family handled orders in the interim, and after Venick secured funding through the Paycheck Protection Program, he brought them all back.
“The first couple weeks were really tough,” he said.
In addition to mandated changes for sanitation and social distancing, Venick said he made some changes to his menu and now takes reservations to prepare for an influx of customers. His patio was fully booked Friday, he said.
“I tell you what, it’s been a blessing. The phone has been ringing off the hook,” he said.
Regulars said they tried to support Rizz’s and other local businesses through takeout orders during the quarantine. The closure put a hole in their social lives, but they said it was nothing compared to what business owners faced.
“It’s great being able to support small businesses, and this is the icing on the cake, right here,” said Ed Pisarski of Connellsville, motioning to his group of friends seated around the table on Rizz’s patio. “Getting back together and socializing.”
M.J. Lowller of Uniontown said she is grateful that the community did not face a large number of small business closures, like some in areas. She said Rizz’s and other Uniontown bars and restaurants are frequent hangout spots for herself and her friends, especially on Fridays after a long work week.
“I think that being in quarantine for 2 1/2 months makes you appreciate the little things. It makes you appreciate your friends more,” she said.
She joked that her friend across the table, Greg Stankus, was like Rizz’s Norm from “Cheers.”
“This is my spot, right here,” said Stankus, of Uniontown. “It’s been a long few months. It’s all good, as far as I’m concerned. It’s time.”
They said they were pleased with the way the restaurant was handling cleanliness and social distancing efforts, and said they felt safe going out.
“We’re green now, and that’s what matters. We are green and we are going to celebrate like we’re green,” Pisarski said.
Ethan Keedy of Keedy’s Pizzeria in Connellsville opted to delay reopening his dine-in facility for about one or two weeks because of the capacity rules and his stalled remodeling plans. Among the requirements is a limitation of 12 people per 1,000 square feet, so opening his 700-square foot dining room was not practical.
“When people do come back in, they’ll see it’s all new,” he said.
The project was slated to begin shortly before the shutdown and delayed because of the pandemic. In addition, he said overhead costs for wait staff and cooling the dining room limited the profitability.
“I’m looking forward to reopening, but I just can’t do it right yet,” he said, adding he is planning a fine dining event to celebrate.
He said he has been forced to turn away bicyclists from the trail because their dining room was closed. Many take a pizza to go and eat it by the river, but he said he knows they look forward to a respite in air conditioning.
He will also need to decide where to move half the tables within the small space, to follow the CDC guidelines. Making those changes in the week since the announcement was not possible, he said.
“It’s been a rollercoaster, from one day to the next. You never know what the new guidelines are going to be. It makes it very difficult to be a small business owner,” he said.
Keedy’s remained open for take out, which accounts for about 80% of his business. He said he did not need to lay off any staff members, but moved them into different positions. Keedy said they considered investing in outdoor seating, but were unsure whether it would be worth the investment without knowing when restaurants would be permitted to operate at full capacity inside.
“But we’re resilient. I’ve been here for six years. I opened this place with no capital,” he said. “We’re going to come back from this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.