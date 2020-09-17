Officials in West Greene School District reported two confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in students on Wednesday, and moved students to fully remote learning starting today.
The district returned to full in-person learning on Sept. 3. Officials reported one elementary and one secondary student contracted the virus, but noted the cases were “unrelated to in-school transmission.”
The district moved students to fully-remote learning until at least Sept. 21, pending additional state guidance.
In a letter posted on the district’s website, pandemic coordination leader Eric M. Gaydos said the cases have been reported to the state Department of Health.
“As is our practice, we are working with the health department and are taking all the recommended steps to ensure the safety of our students and staff,” Gaydos wrote.
Students who tested positive for COVID-19 will isolate and the schools will be cleaned and sanitized, he said.
“Students and staff who are considered close contacts (any individual within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes), will receive a personal contact by the (DOH) or district designee,” the letter stated.
Teachers will provide instruction through either Google Classroom or the CLEVER portal.
“The district is closely monitoring the situation and will notify staff and families if any additional actions need to be taken in the near future,” Gaydos wrote.
Greene County’s virus transmission levels, used by the state to recommend how schools should operate, has gone between low and moderate levels.
Under the low level, state officials have suggested districts reopen fully for in-person classes or offer hybrid learning. Under the moderate designation, the recommendation is that districts deliver classes via hybrid learning or fully remote learning.
The West Greene at California high school football game scheduled for Friday was postponed because of the situation. The game has not been rescheduled, and it’s unclear whether it will be played at a later date.
