Westmoreland County joined the list of Pennsylvania counties under stay-at-home orders, Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Rachel Levine announced Friday afternoon. They were among nine counties to join the list, bringing the statewide total to 19.
Westmoreland County has reported 30 people who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Speaking during a daily briefing, Levine also announced 531 new positive cases of COVID-19, driving the total statewide to 2,218 in 50 counties. The department reported six new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 22.
The total of 531 new cases announced Friday marked a drop in new cases – not in total cases – from the previous day’s count of 560 new cases. Levine said that drop, at this point, is not statistically significant.
“We would need to see a consistent decline of new cases over time to show that maybe we have been able to mitigate the spread or prevent the spread of COVID-19,” she said. “So it is really too early to tell or to make any conclusions from the data at this time.”
Nine people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Fayette County. In Allegheny County, 158 people have tested positive, with two deaths; in Greene County, four people have tested positive; and in Washington County, 14 have tested positive.
One of Fayette County's cases was a resident at Mount Macrina Manor in North Union Township, though that person is no longer being housed in the facility, officials there noted in a Facebook post.
“We are doing everything we can to ensure we stop the spread of COVID-19 within our facility,” a press release from a skilled nursing facility stated.
The facility restricted visitors on March 13, and prior to that had been screening visitors, residents and staff in accordance to the guidelines from regulatory agencies, the release noted.
“We are in very close communication with local and state health officials who have been assigned to review and guide our actions to ensure we are doing everything possible in accordance with their precaution measures,” the release stated.
On Friday, Levine also addressed the state’s decision to increase the number of counties, including Westmoreland, under stay-at-home orders.
“As those numbers increase to a significant level and we have evidence of community spread, then we discuss that with the governor’s administration … and the governor decides whether to institute the stay-at-home order,” she said. “And in those new counties, we were seeing those trends.”
Levine said that people in counties under stay-at-home orders may still volunteer in life-sustaining activities such as food delivery, and she noted that they may still donate blood – an urgent need right now.
