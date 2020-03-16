Westmoreland County’s commissioners have limited the county's government offices to "essential functions only" starting Wednesday morning.
The modification will last through 8 a.m. March 30.
Each courthouse department and row office has been tasked with designating which essential employees will report to work, and which essential office functions will be performed, according to a release from the commissioners.
The county will operate as normal until 8 a.m. Wednesday.
