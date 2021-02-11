A Westmoreland County woman pleaded guilty to fraud for filing an application for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program in the name of an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Greene.
Tracy Ann Stankiewicz, 49, of Arnold represented that she was the inmate, indicating she was unemployed as a result of the pandemic, and could accept a job if one were officered. Federal prosecutors said Thursday she admitted to police that she received about $11,000 in PUA funds between June 6 and July 12.
PUA funds provided an emergency increase in unemployment compensation benefits of $600 per week.
Stankiewicz will be sentenced on June 10, and could face up to 30 years in prison, a $250,000 fine or both.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.