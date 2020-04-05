When Rebecca Harvey reads to students, she likes to interact, pausing to let the children squash the silence with their recitation of a favorite and well-known phrase.
“My classroom can be noisy,” said Harvey, a kindergarten teacher at Brownsville Area Elementary School.
So reading stories online for children during the COVID-19 crisis poses a challenge for Harvey. She still pauses during her reading, she explained, imagining the children tucked away in their homes and still reciting – even if, for now, she can’t hear them.
It’s a challenge that educators throughout the region have been meeting with storytelling, virtual spirit weeks, suggestions for makeshift science experiments and any number of other activities designed to make some sort of contact with students and their families. Many school districts have now begun more formal lessons as the school closure continues, with plans for online and other alternative delivery strategies. But teachers and other school staff members have been improvising ways to reach students ever since the closures began.
For Rebecca Ritenour, an English Language Arts teacher at Uniontown Area High School, maintaining a presence through these times carries multiple layers.
“We want students to continue their education,” she said, “but we want to make sure they know that there are people out there who care about them … We want to make sure they’re seeing a familiar face.”
And so Ritenour’s video, posted on Twitter, depicts her with her dog in the background, along with a stack of books on the table next to her.
Ritenour said Tammy Marzano, digital media arts instructor at the high school, invited teachers to make videos to present to students – and Marzano said they’ve responded.
Some of the activities teachers are crafting help students to study the current crisis – to become like modern-day historians, as Kyle Martin puts it. Martin, a history teacher at Connellsville Area Middle School, has been creating short multimedia presentations for students on topics with resounding relevance, including the history of pandemics and the history of stock market crashes.
“This is a historical moment that they’re living through,” Martin said. “They get to do what historians are doing right now – and what anthropologists are doing.”
He encourages students to find articles, to write, and to think hard and critically about what’s going on and about how people are responding.
“Did we act accordingly as a government?” he asked. “Should we have done something different?”
Martin said he also urges to think about the way personal sacrifices, in a situation such as this one, can contribute to the greater good.
Connellsville Area School District, along with others, has worked to move back toward a more formal phase of instruction – even as that instruction is delivered through alternative means while school buildings remain shuttered. But that doesn’t mean the present crisis will be out of the picture for Martin and his students.
He noted one question he plans to pose when he covers the 1860 presidential election, part of the regular curriculum. “How,” he asked, “would Abraham Lincoln have handled this situation in 1860?”
Sometimes the stories teachers are telling students are infused with elements of their own lives. Andrea Allen, elementary learning support teacher at Frazier Elementary School, has posted a video in which she reads from a barn on the dairy farm where she lives. She’s reading the picture book “Click, Clack, Moo: Cows That Type.”
“It was feeding time, and the cows were very interactive,” she said. “When I would say, ‘Click clack moo,’ they would moo.”
Allen said she’s willing to use as many tools as she can to connect with her students.
“We’re teachers,” she said. “We love our kids, and we miss them. We cannot wait to get back into the classroom. Any way that we can connect with them, we do.”
Teachers – and librarians – are hoping that children are reading on their own, as well. Gina Kintigh, elementary librarian at Bullskin Township Elementary School, encouraged students to get ready to do some ebook-reading when school was still in session but when closure looked imminent.
“The last few days of school when there were murmurings of closing schools, I started talking to my fourth and fifth graders about getting public library cards and borrowing ebooks without having to actually go to the library to borrow them,” Kintigh explained in an email.
Online communication can also craft a kind of fireside rapport between teachers and students. In the Albert Gallatin School District, high school teacher D. Eric Nuttall, who works with Albert Gallatin Television, invited students through a YouTube video to record themselves and their family members reciting the Pledge of Allegiance for the television station.
“I need our elementary school kids in the Albert Gallatin School District to do me the favor,” he announces in the video. “When I go back to the high school, when everybody goes back to school, we do morning announcements. What I’d like to do is have you guys do the Pledge of Allegiance for me that we do before all the announcements.”
The social media web pages schools are producing can be far-reaching, going beyond information about the schools. Meg Howard, principal of Benjamin Franklin Elementary-Middle School, noted that her school’s social media pages are providing a range of community-based information about online library services, meal delivery and other services – something true of other pages, as well.
Howard also noted a host of ways educators are interacting with students, in her school and many others, that range beyond social media – such as making check-in phone calls to families.
“They want to be able to do something,” she said. “As educators, we like to be organized and have control of things, and it’s really hard when we’re not able to.”
For Harvey, the kindergarten teacher at Brownsville Area Elementary School, the “Junie B. Jones” series has supplied some of the most nourishing storytelling. Her readings of that book appear on her own Facebook page, and also on the school’s Facebook page. She said the book has been a favorite among children who look forward to the routine of listening to it after recess.
It’s the sort of activity she’s contemplated quite a bit since school’s been out of session.
“You start thinking about the things that the kids really love about being at school.” she said.
Frank Berdar, principal of Brownsville Area Elementary School, added, “We know that reading is such a big part of students’ lives, and we don’t know what the access to books is for them at home.”
And for Harvey – along with many other educators – there’s an implicit message lurking underneath all of the reading, the virtual spirit weeks and the suggestions for homemade science experiments.
“I think we just want the kids to know that we’re all doing O.K.,” she said, “and that they’ll be O.K.”
