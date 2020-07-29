The state Department of Health reported 834 new coronavirus cases across the state and 16 additional deaths on Wednesday.
“As the state has put in place new mitigation efforts to offset recent case increases, we must renew our commitment to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise, so we must work together to stop another surge.”
Gov. Tom Wolf again stressed the importance of wearing a mask into businesses, as required, and whenever leaving home. In a release, Wolf noted that Pennsylvanians can report suspected violations of the masking or targeted mitigation orders for bars and restaurants.
Enforcement can result in citations under the state Disease Control and Prevention Act or the Administrative Code. Both include fines or jail time of up to 30 days if the fine is not paid.
“We have been largely successful in our fight against COVID-19 thanks to the hard work and sacrifices of every Pennsylvanian,” Wolf said. “But with a recent and ongoing rise in cases, we must remain vigilant, continue to listen to healthcare professionals and each do our part to prevent this dangerous virus from spreading through our communities.”
Local DOH data updates reported between Monday and Tuesday include:
COVID-19 cases
Fayette County: 352 cases (+16); 8,369 negative tests; four deaths (no change)
Greene County: 103 cases (+3); 2,619 negative tests; no deaths
Washington County: 710 cases (+11); 14,310 negative tests; 10 deaths (no change)
Westmoreland County: 1,351 cases (+24); 28,104 negative tests; 45 deaths (+1)
Allegheny County: 7,718 cases (+125); 104,986 negative tests; 227 deaths (+4)
Pennsylvania: 110,218 cases (+834); 1,073,863 negative tests; 7,162 deaths (+16)
Long-term care living facilities
Fayette County: five facilities; nine cases in residents; eight in employees; one death
Greene County: one facility; two cases in residents; one in employees; no deaths
Washington County: eight facilities; 23 cases in residents; eight in employees; two deaths
Westmoreland County: 20 facilities; 169 cases in residents; 50 in employees; 30 deaths
Allegheny County: 82 facilities; 772 cases in residents; 254 in employees; 172 deaths
Pennsylvania: 841 facilities; 19,290 cases in residents; 3,893 in employees; 4,883 deaths
For additional information, visit health.pa.gov.
