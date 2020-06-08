Gov. Tom Wolf announced that a $225 million statewide grant program will be available for small businesses that had to shut down due to COVID-19 closure orders.
“With every county in Pennsylvania that this past Friday moved to either yellow or to green, we can really start to focus now on recovery,” Wolf said during a Monday press conference.
Wolf said the funding was developed in partnership with state lawmakers and allocated through the recently enacted state budget, which included $2.6 billion in federal stimulus funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, of which $225 million was earmarked for relief for small businesses.
He said the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), which had an ongoing dialog with businesses and associations on how to help all businesses rebound, will distribute the funds to the Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs), which will then administer the funding in the form of grants.
The PA CDFI Network is a group of 17 PA-based community development financial institutions that primarily provide financing options for small businesses.
Wolf said businesses can use the grants to cover operating expenses, help with reopening, technical assistance with training and guidance for business owners and debt payment relief for qualified borrowers.
The funding was broken down in three ways:
The first is $100 million for the Main Street Business Revitalization Program for small businesses that experienced loss as a result of the governor’s closure order of all non-life-sustaining businesses and have or will incur costs to adapt to new business operations related to COVID-19.
The second is another $100 million for the Historically Disadvantaged Business Revitalization Program for small businesses that experienced business-closure-order loss, have or will incur costs to adapt to new business operations related to COVID-19 and in which socially and economically disadvantaged individuals own at least a 51% interest and also control management and daily business operations.
The third is $25 million for the Loan Payment Deferment and Loss Reserve Program, which will allow the CDFIs the opportunity to offer forbearance and payment relief for existing portfolio businesses that are struggling due to the impact of COVID, as well as shore up the financial position of the CDFIs that are experiencing significant increased defaults in their existing loan portfolios.
“We’re going to keep looking for ways to help so that all Pennsylvanians can get back on track and stay healthy,” Wolf said. “After months of coming together as a commonwealth to protect ourselves from the virus, light is finally at the end of the tunnel.”
In other coronavirus-related news, on Monday, the state issued a universal testing order that requires all nursing homes to complete initial baseline testing by July 24.
“Our goal with implementing this universal testing in nursing homes is to rapidly detect asymptomatic positive residents, manage their care and prevent further transmission of COVID-19 in these living settings,” state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We are working tirelessly to include all long-term care facilities in this strategy as soon as possible. At this point, we are able to successfully expand testing and support to all staff and residents to further protect those in nursing homes across Pennsylvania.”
The state Department of Health reported 351 new COVID-19 tests statewide on Monday. That’s the lowest number of new cases reported since late March.
Locally, Fayette and Greene counties did not see an increase in cases. Washington County had a two-case increase to 149, and Westmoreland County’s count also increased by two to 461.
Since all four counties transitioned to the yellow phase on May 22, which set aside the stay-at-home order, case counts have remained low.
Two new cases were detected in Fayette, 12 in Washington and 21 in Westmoreland. Greene County hasn’t had a new case of the virus reported since early May.
For additional health-related information on COVID-19, visit health.pa.gov. For additional information on the grants, visit pa.gov.
