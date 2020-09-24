Gov. Tom Wolf wants Republican legislators to stop fighting COVID-19 mitigation efforts and follow his three-part government-reform plan.
In a press conference on Thursday, Wolf, a Democrat, spoke of Pennsylvania’s successful response in flatting the curve of COVID-19 cases by the stay-at-home order, the closure-color phases and other mitigation efforts.
“We bought time, and it helped us save lives,” Wolf said.
Wolf contended while the stay-at-home order has expired, all businesses are now open and all counties have been in the green phase since July, the Republican-led legislature is trying to further ease mitigation efforts. The governor maintained doing so could have dangerous consequences.
“All the progress we’ve made will go out the window,” Wolf said, urging lawmakers to stop fighting the mitigation effortws and instead fight the virus.
Switching gears, Wolf also called on lawmakers to pass his government-reform plan, made up of what he calls “three concrete changes.”
First, Wolf called for banning gifts for all public officials, which was something he implemented for those within his administration when he took office.
Wolf said he would like to see a gift ban expanded and permanent so all state-elected officials must abide by it.
The second change was for campaign finance reform, which would place limits on contributions to candidates seeking elected office, implement aggregate limits for races, place restrictions on political action committees (PACs) and strengthen reporting and disclosure requirements across the board.
The third change was to practice outside income transparency, which would require public officials to disclose sources, type of work and amount of outside income received.
Wolf was joined on Thursday by Suzanne Almeida, interim executive director of Common Cause Pennsylvania, which is a non-partisan watchdog organization to hold elected officials accountable to the people.
“Our democracy is out of balance,” Almeida said, adding that politicians have put special interests above the voters. “Secret spending erodes people’s trust in government and that trust is more important now than it has ever been.”
Almeida said Wolf’s proposals are a good step in restoring that balance, but if they’re not acted upon, she would continue to shout her concerns into the void.
Local DOH data updates reported Thursday include:
COVID-19 cases
Fayette County: 783 cases (+5); 14,874 negative tests; seven deaths (no change)
Greene County: 182 cases (+1); 4,110 negative tests; one death (no change)
Washington County: 1,311 cases (+1); 24,404 negative tests; 29 deaths (no change)
Westmoreland County: 2,150 cases (+15); 41,519 negative tests; 52 deaths (no change)
Allegheny County: 11,927 cases (+60); 168,382 negative tests; 354 deaths (no change)
Pennsylvania: 153,397 (+853); 1,803,470 negative tests; 8,079 deaths (+17)
Long-term care living facilities
Fayette County: seven facilities; 19 cases in residents; 18 in employees; one death
Greene County: two facilities; two cases in residents; two in employees; no deaths
Washington County: 13 facilities; 78 cases in residents; 17 in employees; 10 deaths
Westmoreland County: 24 facilities; 231 cases in residents; 68 in employees; 31 deaths
Allegheny County: 102 facilities; 1,482 cases in residents; 507 in employees; 283 deaths
Pennsylvania: 969 facilities; 22,498 cases in residents; 4,936 in employees; 5,397 deaths
For additional information, visit health.pa.gov.
Complaints regarding licensees not complying with COVID-19 mitigation mandates may be directed to the state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement at 1-800-932-0602 or reported through the BLCE’s online complaint form at www.psp.pa.gov/LCE.
