Counties that fully reopen before the state allows them to run the risk of losing discretionary federal stimulus funds, Gov. Tom Wolf said Monday.
“These folks are choosing to desert in the face of the enemy in the middle of a war that we Pennsylvanians are winning and that we must win,” Wolf said.
He said federal stimulus discretionary funds “won’t go to counties that put us all at risk by operating illegally.”
“We can’t afford to have people desert, and so the reward for desertion cannot be that you’re just like everybody else and get the discretionary funding. Discretionary funding will go to those places that are doing everything they ought to do to keep their citizens safe.”
Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties are among 13 counties transitioning this Friday to a partial reopening in which some non-life-sustaining businesses can again start serving customers. Twenty-four other counties made that transition this past Friday, leaving 30 Pennsylvania counties still under stay-at-home orders and with restrictive business closures.
Elected leaders in some of those areas have said they would begin the reopening process, even without the state OK.
Wolf also addressed any business that fully reopens in defiance of state orders, telling owners they risk losing state certifications that allow them to operate.
“(Y)ou’re taking undue risks with the safety of your customers. That’s not only morally wrong, it’s also really bad business. Businesses that do follow the whims of local politicians and ignore the law and the welfare of their customers will probably find themselves uninsured, because insurance does not cover things that happen to businesses breaking the law,” Wolf said.
He also told employees to stay home and continue to collect unemployment benefits if their employers calls them back to work at a business that cannot legally open.
Owners of restaurants, which are limited to take-out or delivery options until a county is fully reopened, risk losing their liquor licenses if they begin to take dine-in customers, Wolf said.
He said there is no timetable for when counties in the partial reopening phase will move into the fully reopened phase.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said later in the day that criteria to fully reopen a county had yet to be developed, and state officials hadn’t determined if all of the state would have to be partially reopened before any counties could fully reopen.
In response to district attorneys who said they will not prosecute businesses that defy the order, Wolf acknowledged they have the discretion to do so.
“But,” he said, “I’m not going to put up with any politician, (or) anybody, anywhere in Pennsylvania jeopardizing the lives of the citizens of those counties. They might be citizens of counties where district attorneys are elected, but they’re also constituents and citizens of Pennsylvania,” Wolf said.
Greene County District Attorney Dave Russo said as of Monday, he wouldn’t prosecute any opened business so long as they use personal protective measures for employees and customers, practice social distancing and otherwise follow guidelines from public health officials.
Wolf recognized that smaller businesses are struggling, but said state and federal programs are there to help during a period that is difficult for everyone.
“This period of time is unfair to all of us, it’s frustrating, but this is the dictate of a virus that we’re all fighting. It’s not the dictate of some abstract law or some politician trying to impose his or her will on the people of Pennsylvania. This is the virus speaking, we’re all trying to make sure that we stay safe given the deadly virus that was surrounding us.”
The lowest number of new COVID-19 cases, 543, since March 28 were reported on Monday.
There were no additional cases reported in Fayette, Greene or Washington counties.
According to the state Department of Health, there are 57,154 cases in Pennsylvania and 3,731 people have died.
DOH data indicated 2,552 of those deaths have been in either residents or employees of long-term care facilities like nursing or personal care homes.
Levine said Monday she anticipates the DOH will release additional information about which nursing homes have or had COVID-19 patients by the end of the week.
While some counties have been hit hard with outbreaks in nursing homes, only three of Fayette’s cases have come from one nursing home, and no cases have been reported in Greene County.
Three nursing homes in Washington County have had six cases in residents and two in employees, according to the DOH.
Statewide, there are 540 long-term care living facilities where COVID-19 cases have been identified.
For more information on COVID-19, including county-specific information, visit health.pa.gov.
