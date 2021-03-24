Over 100,000 Pennsylvania teachers and school staff have been vaccinated against COVID-19, putting students closer to a full-time return to classes, state officials said.
“Vaccinating more than 100,000 teachers and staff in less than two weeks is a big step to help students return to the classroom and stay in school,” Gov. Tom Wolf said Tuesday. “This helps to get more kids back to school where they want to be and eases the burdens on parents and communities.”
As of Tuesday, 102,161 teachers and staff from Pre-K to grade 12 had been vaccinated through 28 Intermediate Units through voluntary single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations offered by the state.
The vaccinations of staff working with elementary school and vulnerable students was completed two weeks ahead of schedule. Several IUs have completed vaccinations of middle and high school staff as well.
Local superintendents said the effort puts them closer to bringing students back into the classroom on a full-time basis.
“I think we were very successful,” said Dr. Keith Hartbauer, superintendent with the Brownsville Area School District.
He said upward of 90% of the staff at the district has been vaccinated.
Hartbauer said the district’s nursing staff and administrators were in daily contact with Cornerstone Care to get between 40 and 50 educators the Moderna vaccine during the 1A phase, and about 150 staff members received the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine through the IU. Two weeks ago, Rite Aid Pharmacy came to the district and worked with the IU to provide the support staff and bus drivers the first dose of the Moderna vaccine, he said.
He said the collaboration between the schools and the pharmacies has worked out well, and he’s looking forward to possibly having student back in class five days a week beginning in mid-April as they’re currently in person for four days and remote for one day.
Dr. Joseph Bradley, superintendent at Connellsville Area School District, said while he doesn’t have the specific numbers of those in the district that have been vaccinated, all the district employees have had the opportunity to get the vaccine.
The district partnered with Highlands Hospital to provide vaccines for school employees at the district’s high school, he said, and employees were also eligible for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine through IU1 clinic at California Area School District.
“Our employees have responded professionally and empathetically throughout the entire COVID 19 school year,” Bradley said. “I am grateful for the flexibility and patience our employees displayed while we sought vaccination opportunities for them.”
Bradley said he believes the vaccinations are one part of their safe return to full face-to-face education.
“Thank you to the educators, IUs, school districts, AMI and state agencies for rising to the challenge and working nights and weekends to make it happen,” Wolf stated.
The Pennsylvania National Guard and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare are administering the vaccine at the IU-organized clinics. The vaccination of educators is separate from the ongoing Phase 1A vaccine rollout.
The Wolf administration is also working through the retail pharmacy partnership to ensure all early childhood education workers, including those not associated with an IU have access to the vaccine, including childcare workers providing an essential service to working families across the commonwealth.
