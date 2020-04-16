Gov. Tom Wolf said that he is mulling when he can relax stay-at-home orders and reopen the economy, acknowledging Pennsylvanians need certainty.
“I have been considering when we end this phase from the time I’ve put it into place. That has not ceased,” Wolf said during a press conference Thursday afternoon, in response to a question about whether he would reopen counties with fewer COVID-19 cases. “What I have not done is come up with a date certain.”
Fifty-seven percent of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 cases and 49% of deaths related to the coronavirus are limited to five counties in the eastern part of the state: Luzerne, Lehigh, Montgomery, Philadelphia and Delaware. Those counties have 15,837 of Pennsylvania’s 27,735 confirmed cases and 348 of its 707 deaths. Allegheny County has the highest number of cases east of Lancaster County, with 925 cases and 38 deaths.
Wolf said he is working on a metric to determine when restrictions should be lifted, and has not yet developed one.
“There’s an issue here that I think people who want to snap their fingers and get everything back up and running are not thinking about,” Wolf said.
That issue, he said, is he believes if businesses are reopened too quickly, employees will not go to work and customers will not visit the stores.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday he was extending his state’s shutdown until May 15. New York was hit the hardest by far in the country, with 222,284 cases, according to the New York Department of Health.
“I have made no decisions along those lines for Pennsylvania yet,” Wolf said.
Wolf acknowledged that there has been “real progress” in slowing the spread of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, but he said he also has no immediate plans to relax mitigation orders, even on a county basis.
“It’s not a time to take our feet off the brakes. We need to keep people safe,” he said.
Wolf said he thinks lifting the orders too quickly would cause a huge surge in numbers of people with the virus and outstrip hospitals of their life-saving supplies.
“I think we ought to stay the course right now. This is hard. This is devastating the economy. No question about it,” he said.
Lifting stay-at-home orders, in part, depends on widespread testing, he said. Pennsylvania, along with the rest of the country, has faced a shortage in testing supplies. Antibody tests could lead toward relaxing those orders, he said. Two antibody tests were approved by the FDA on Wednesday. The tests determine who has had the virus and who is immune to it.
“The extent to which we can move out of this current phase partially depends on how ubiquitous we can make this testing...We have simply not had the capacity to do the testing we need, and we’re still not there,” he said.
Wolf said he is working toward developing a metric that could provide definite answers about when orders can be lifted and when the economy can be reopened.
“That’s what we need to keep trying to work toward, because I think Pennsylvanians need to have some certainty of when we can start to get back to life as we once knew it,” he said.
