Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday urged the state legislature to allocate the remaining $1 billion in federal pandemic-related aid to help businesses and individuals who are struggling.
He also renewed a call made earlier this year to legalize recreational marijuana, saying the money made on taxing it could aid in financial relief efforts.
“Up until the pandemic, things were going pretty well in Pennsylvania,” Wolf said. “The unemployment rate … was at an all-time low and we had a record number of jobs.”
State Rep. Matthew Dowling, R-Uniontown, said Wolf’s plan “uses this pandemic as an excuse to push a liberal wish list of left-wing policies that has nothing to do with the coronavirus.
“Any reasonable person knows that legalizing recreational marijuana would lead to massive increases in government spending on human service and public safety initiatives at a time when we can least afford it,” he said
Earlier this year, the state received $3.6 billion in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding. Of that, $2.6 billion has been committed, Wolf said.
His proposals include using the remaining money to commit $225 million to increase hazard pay for frontline workers; $10 million for a personal protective equipment reimbursement program for employers; $250 million for families with school-aged children in need of care and $27 million to address needs in areas where there are few child care facilities; and $100 million each in grants for programs to help those struggling with housing costs and utility costs.
The ban on evictions expires Aug. 31, and Wolf said he does not believe he has the legal authority to extend it.
Wolf also proposed $225 million in forgivable loans and grants to small businesses and an additional $100 million in forgivable loans and grants for the hospitality, leisure and service industries.
He called on the General Assembly to pass legislation offering a six-month alcohol tax cancelation or reduction, which would allow restaurants and bars to buy alcohol at near-cost.
State Rep. Ryan Warner, R-Perryopolis, said legislators have been working since March to deal with COVID-19-related problems.
“While lawmakers worked on long-term solutions to help Pennsylvanians protect their lives and livelihoods during the pandemic, the governor refused to consider our proposals and instead took unilateral actions that have devastated so many families, small businesses and the state’s economy,” Warner said.
“Considering we’ve been trying to work with the governor since day one on these issues, it is extremely hypocritical for him to accuse the General Assembly of being derelict in its duties and downright outrageous for him to order us to rubber stamp his agenda. We don’t work for Gov. Wolf; we work for the people of Pennsylvania,” he said.
In total, Wolf’s proposals will cost $1.09 billion.
“With that extra funding from recreational marijuana legalization, we can actually do things that have to be done to help families and businesses that have been so devastated from this pandemic,” he said.
The governor said he felt Republicans had “some appetite” for legalizing recreational marijuana pre-COVID.
“And my hope is that with the pandemic and the hit we’ve taken to revenues that there might be a little more interest in it right now,” he said.
Wolf also noted the need for campaign finance reform, and increased transparency in government.
Dowling, however, said there are more pressing issues facing the state’s residents.
“While I continue to work for initiatives to address COVID-19 so life in Pennsylvania can safely return to normal, the governor chooses to spout on about campaign finance reform, which has nothing to do with this goal,” Dowling said. “The governor should be ashamed that he continues to play politics with the pandemic.”
