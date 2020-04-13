Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf joined governors from five other states Monday in assembling task forces to reopen for business when the COVID-19 pandemic has passed.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo hosted a conference call with Wolf and the governors from New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware and Rhode Island.
Cuomo said he believes New York, which has the highest number of cases in the U.S., has reached a plateau in the number of new cases.
“That is relatively good news in a world of bad options,” Cuomo said, adding that everyone is anxious to get out of their homes and get the economy moving again. “We’re looking forward to reopening, but reopening with a … smart plan because if you do it wrong, it can backfire.”
Cuomo said six states will devise individual plans reliant upon experts, data and science, while continuing to share information and resources.
Each state will appoint a public health official and an economic development official to work its governor’s chief of staff to start formulating a reopening plan.
Wolf said working toward reopening offers a beacon of hope.
“We need to recognize how to restore a sense of hope that this pandemic has taken away from many of us,” Wolf said.
Wolf was asked about President Donald Trump’s assertion earlier Monday that the president would be the ultimate decision-maker in determining how and when to relax the nation’s social distancing guidelines.
“Seeing we had the responsibility of closing down the states, I think we primarily have the responsibility to open them back up,” Wolf said.
According to the Associated Press, under the Constitution, public health and safety is primarily the domain of state and local officials and it was not clear what, if any, authority Trump could use to overrule their decisions.
