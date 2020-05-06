With Pennsylvanians out of work and residents eager to move forward with a sense of normalcy, Gov. Tom Wolf said he hopes to form a Commonwealth Civilian Coronavirus Corps.
The public service initiative would support efforts in the fall to increase virus testing, conduct contact tracing and provide new job opportunities in the public health sector.
“We do not want to spend the next few months or next year cloistered inside our homes,” Wolf said, noting that the work done by corps members could prevent that from occurring. Health experts have said that it is possible COVID-19 will return in the fall, after a break from the spread during warmer weather.
He said Wednesday that about one in six Pennsylvanians who are eligible to work are unemployed, and while some will be called back as businesses reopen, Wolf noted others will not have a job to return to.
“When this virus first arrived, we had very little time and knowledge to prepare. Now we have the gift of experience and better testing capabilities,” he said. “To reopen our economy to its maximum potential, we will need to boost our ability to contain this highly transmissible virus.”
Wolf said he didn’t have a timeline for hiring corps members, “but to have an impact on the economy, we want this to be a big deal.”
“The point of this is to create a corps of trained folks who are ready and able, and have the skills we need them to have to help usher us all through the new environment that we’re going to be facing, as we get into this post-pandemic world,” Wolf said.
He said the hope is to fund the corps with federal money.
The announcement came as fewer than 1,000 new cases statewide were reported for the fourth straight day.
No new cases were reported in Fayette or Greene counties, where there are 84 and 27 cases respectively.
Other local counties saw modest increases, Washington from 120 to 121; Westmoreland from 405 to 409 and Allegheny from 1,375 to 1,394.
Ninety-four additional deaths were reported across the state, bringing the total to 3,106. Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said that represents about 6% of those who have contracted the virus.
For additional information on COVID-19, visit health.pa.gov.
