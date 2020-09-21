Should there be a resurgence of COVID-19 in the fall, Gov. Tom Wolf said the state has a plentiful supple of personal protective equipment (PPE).
During the initial stages of the pandemic, Wolf said Monday, state officials took steps to stockpile PPE in an effort to ensure the state’s health care systems were not strained.
“Our proactive and ongoing efforts to secure PPE, coupled with the flexibility and ingenuity displayed by Pennsylvania’s business community, helped us secure and allocate PPE,” Wolf said.
He noted several ways in which the PPE was and can be procured, including the Critical Donations Portal for individuals, corporations or community organizations to inform the commonwealth of critical medical supplies available for donation and the Critical Medical Supplies Procurement Portal to source the most needed supplies for medical providers, emergency responders and health care professionals.
In addition, the Manufacturing Call to Action Portal matches manufacturers and distributors to fill specific supply chain needs, and the Business-to-Business Interchange Directory connects organizations and businesses directly to manufacturers, distributors and suppliers of COVID-19-related products and supplies.
Those resources are all available through the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).
Sheri Collins, the executive director of corporate relations of the DCED, said, “It’s critically important that we celebrate the successes that we are seeing as a result of this crisis.”
“At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, it became evident that we needed to take definitive steps to acquire and manufacture PPE because we could not solely rely on existing systems to adequately supply all we would need for such a long and complex response,” said Randy Padfield, the director of Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.
Padfield said without the combined efforts of multiple state agencies, investments of manufacturers as well as strong public-private partnerships, PEMA would not have been able to acquire and distribute such supplies to health care workers and first responders.
“Now, six months after the virus first appeared in the commonwealth, we can say with confidence that we are prepared to stay safe as we continue to fight this pandemic,” Wolf said. “We’ve learned a lot. We know now things we didn’t know before about the virus, and we know how to do things so our health care system, our front-line workers are not overwhelmed by this disease.”
Local DOH data updates reported Sunday and Monday include:
COVID-19 cases
Fayette County: 773 cases (+7); 14,630 negative tests; seven deaths (no change)
Greene County: 176 cases (+8); 4,045 negative tests; one death (no change)
Washington County: 1,284 cases (+9); 24,070 negative tests; 29 deaths (no change)
Westmoreland County: 2,084 cases (+38); 40,998 negative tests; 51 deaths (+1)
Allegheny County: 11,779 cases (+116); 166,083 negative tests; 349 deaths (+4)
Pennsylvania: 150,812 (+967); 1,767,181 negative tests; 8,004 deaths (+48)
Long-term care living facilities
Fayette County: seven facilities; 19 cases in residents; 18 in employees; one death
Greene County: two facilities; two cases in residents; two in employees; no deaths
Washington County: 13 facilities; 78 cases in residents; 17 in employees; nine deaths
Westmoreland County: 24 facilities; 218 cases in residents; 64 in employees; 31 deaths
Allegheny County: 101 facilities; 1,462 cases in residents; 497 in employees; 281 deaths
Pennsylvania: 960 facilities; 22,279 cases in residents; 4,882 in employees; 5,353 deaths
For additional information, visit health.pa.gov.
Complaints regarding licensees not complying with COVID-19 mitigation mandates may be directed to the state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement at 1-800-932-0602 or reported through the BLCE’s online complaint form at www.psp.pa.gov/LCE.
