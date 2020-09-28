Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday said his criticism of President Donald Trump’s rallies, including two recently in this part of the state, is “not a political thing.”
“It’s not a Republican or Democrat thing. It doesn’t really matter what you believe in terms of your ideology. That virus is out to get us and that’s the fact,” Wolf said, when asked at a press conference about concerns he related last week.
On Friday, Wolf criticized Trump for what he described as “unsafe” gatherings in the lead-up to the Nov. 3 election.
Trump had a rally at Arnold Palmer Airport in Latrobe Sept. 3, and one at Pittsburgh International Airport in Moon Township last Tuesday. Wolf said the rallies violated public health guidance by ignoring social distancing and mask guidelines, as well as limits on the number of people who should gather in one location. Secret Service estimated Tuesday’s attendance at more than 4,000 people. State guidelines cap outdoor gatherings at 250 people.
Wolf said he sent a letter to the Trump campaign Sept. 10 about the first rally, and has yet to receive a response.
“It is gravely concerning that the president would insist on holding this event with blatant disregard for social distancing and masking requirements,” Wolf said. “His decision to bring thousands of people together in a tight space in the midst of a global pandemic caused by an airborne virus is flat-out wrong. No matter what party you support, all Americans should be very concerned that the president has put headlines and publicity above the health and safety of our families and communities.”
When asked if he gave Biden’s campaign the same type of warning, Wolf said he had not – because he did not believe Biden’s campaign held large-scale rallies.
“Maybe I’m just not aware, but it seems to me (Biden) has been pretty responsible when it comes to that,” Wolf said. “Maybe I’m missing something, but I don’t see that he’s had large events”
Heading into fall, when health care experts predict there may be a surge in virus cases, Wolf said he believes it’s prudent to continue being cautious and keep gathering sizes to a minimum.
Under a federal judge’s ruling earlier this month, however, gathering limits in Pennsylvania were found to be unconstitutional. The judge entered his order last week after denying the Wolf administration’s request he stay it while they appeal the decision.
Local DOH data updates reported Sunday and Monday include:
COVID-19 cases
Fayette County: 803 cases (+9); 15,024 negative tests; seven deaths (no change)
Greene County: 188 cases (+2); 4,244 negative tests; one death (no change)
Washington County: 1,346 cases (+18); 25,141 negative tests; 30 deaths (no change)
Westmoreland County: 2,246 cases (+43); 42,552 negative tests; 55 deaths (+1)
Allegheny County: 12,234 cases (+133); 172,494 negative tests; 355 deaths (no change)
Pennsylvania: 156,826 (+1,594); 1,816,397 negative tests; 8,107 deaths (+7)
Long-term care living facilities
Fayette County: seven facilities; 21 cases in residents; 19 in employees; one death
Greene County: two facilities; two cases in residents; two in employees; no deaths
Washington County: 13 facilities; 78 cases in residents; 18 in employees; 10 deaths
Westmoreland County: 26 facilities; 274 cases in residents; 78 in employees; 31 deaths
Allegheny County: 102 facilities; 1,506 cases in residents; 519 in employees; 286 deaths
Pennsylvania: 977 facilities; 22,803 cases in residents; 5,026 in employees; 5,432 deaths
For additional information, visit health.pa.gov.
Complaints regarding licensees not complying with COVID-19 mitigation mandates may be directed to the state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement at 1-800-932-0602 or reported through the BLCE’s online complaint form at www.psp.pa.gov/LCE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.