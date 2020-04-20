Pennsylvania’s stay-at-home order will last until May 8, though Gov. Tom Wolf said some restrictions could begin to be relaxed on that date.
Wolf said Monday state officials are taking “small steps toward regaining a degree of normalcy in Pennsylvania.”
Among those are allowing the sales of automobiles online and resuming limited construction projects, many of which were halted during the statewide shutdown.
He said curbside pickup now available 176 of the state’s liquor stores will be a test as to whether other closed businesses may be able to do the same without increased transmission of COVID-19.
Without widespread testing, a vaccine or a cure for the virus, Wolf cautioned that activities would remain limited and many precautions would stay in place.
“The steps we’re taking today are not a sign that we should abandon social distancing. We absolutely should not. COVID-19 is still very, very much a threat to all of us,” Wolf said.
Last week, federal officials said a phased reopening should occur after a 14-day period of stable or reduced COVID-19 numbers, and a strong testing system was in place.
Wolf said he is aware that Pennsylvania needs to increase its testing capacity and continue to reduce the spread of the virus.
“If I could snap my finger wave a magic wand and get to a place where we’re back to where we were in January, I would do it in a heartbeat. The question we all have to face is what’s the reality if we go too quickly,” Wolf said.
He acknowledged that May 8 is the “target date” to begin ending the stay-at-home orders by region, noting that reopening densely populated areas will be more difficult than doing so in rural areas.
“We’re going to go as fast as we reasonably can. We’re going to take the same measured approach to reopening as we took to closing,” he said.
