As school districts across the state grapple with how to handle graduations, Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday said holding traditional ceremonies would be “impossible.”
“Graduation is supposed to be a time to look back and celebrate with friends and family. Unfortunately, the 2019 novel coronavirus has made it impossible for traditional graduation ceremonies to take place,” Wolf said in a video posted on his Twitter account.
While unfamiliar with the tweet, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said during her daily briefing that in-person ceremonies should not occur.
“School has been canceled for the rest of the school year, and we’re not going to allow large gatherings, even in yellow zones, so I think it’s a fair assumption that graduations will have to be remote,” she said. “It’s a real shame, but this is a global pandemic, and we have to take precautions.”
Some area schools have made plans for graduation, while others have taken a wait-and-see approach.
Connellsville Area School District had tentatively scheduled the district’s graduation ceremony for June 12, with backup dates of June 26 and July 31.
If mitigation efforts continue through July 31, the district is going to hold a virtual program.
Dr. Jesse Wallace, superintendent of Laurel Highlands School District, said Monday that the district put off planning a ceremony until there was more information from the state.
Brownsville Area School District, meanwhile, was working toward holding graduation at the Brownsville Drive-In, where officials said social distancing requirements could be met.
Beth-Center School District had already made those same arrangements, setting graduation for June 3 at the drive-in, with participants listening to the ceremony on the radio.
In his video, Wolf acknowledged that not holding traditional ceremonies is an incredible sacrifice for students, but offered words of encouragement.
“I know that your generation has the strength and the mindset to make the best of this situation. Someday you’ll look back on this time and recall with amazement, the ways you stayed connected with friends and family, and how you found unusual methods to celebrate,” he said. “And while it will never replace your graduation, it will be one more way you are connected to the people you knew.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.