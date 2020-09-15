Gov. Tom Wolf vowed to appeal a court ruling deeming gathering limits, closures and stay-at-home orders unconstitutional “as far as necessary … to make sure Pennsylvanians stay safe.”
“I’m going to continue to do what is necessary to keep people safe, and contain this virus. That’s the key,” Wolf said on Tuesday. “I … think that’s the only way we can protect the lives of Pennsylvanians and keep our economy going. We are not going to do either one if we just sit back and let this thing roll over us.”
Lawmakers, residents and officials in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Butler counties initiated a lawsuit against Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, claiming the orders violated Pennsylvanians constitutional rights.
On Monday, a federal judge agreed with the plaintiffs. And while the non-life-sustaining business closures and stay-at-home orders had already been lifted, gathering limits (25 indoors and 250 outdoors) remain in place.
Wolf said state attorneys will ask for a stay of the decision during the appeals process, which would keep gathering limits in place, and indicated he stands by the decisions made throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The federal government dithered … and while they did, Pennsylvania took action, and that’s exactly what the federal government said we should do. As a result of the buying time, Pennsylvania hospitals were never overwhelmed. That’s a fact.”
He also took issue with Republican lawmakers and President Donald Trump, who sent out a congratulatory tweet about the ruling.
“Yesterday Harrisburg Republicans celebrated while thousands upon thousands in our state continue to suffer, and are even more worried about what this virus could bring to them and their families this fall. The president could do nothing more than stare at his cellphone and send out tweets (and) share messages of hate, messages of division, messages of disinformation,” Wolf said. “I think we all need the president and the state legislature to get serious about our recovery, and that starts with being responsible with this virus.”
Local lawmakers lauded the ruling on Monday, calling the business closures arbitrary and maintaining the measures were unconstitutional.
“They’re celebrating a court ruling, while refusing to help anybody but themselves. We in Pennsylvania deserve, much, much better than that and I’m going to keep holding their feet to the fire to stop playing politics with this disease,” Wolf said.
Local DOH data updates reported Tuesday include:
COVID-19 cases
Fayette County: 750 cases (+3); 14,095 negative tests; seven deaths (no change)
Greene County: 160 cases (+1); 3,879 negative tests; one death (no change)
Washington County: 1,232 cases (+22); 23,191 negative tests; 28 deaths (no change)
Westmoreland County: 1,993 cases (+8); 39,941 negative tests; 49 deaths (no change)
Allegheny County: 11,358 cases (+90); 159,903 negative tests; 335 deaths (no change)
Pennsylvania: 146,214 (+1,151); 1,695,284 negative tests; 7,875 deaths (+6)
Long-term care living facilities
Fayette County: seven facilities; 18 cases in residents; 17 in employees; one death
Greene County: two facilities; two cases in residents; two in employees; no deaths
Washington County: 13 facilities; 74 cases in residents; 16 in employees; nine deaths
Westmoreland County: 23 facilities; 217 cases in residents; 64 in employees; 31 deaths
Allegheny County: 102 facilities; 1,430 cases in residents; 487 in employees; 276 deaths
Pennsylvania: 956 facilities; 21,993 cases in residents; 4,787 in employees; 5,300 deaths
For additional information, visit health.pa.gov.
Complaints regarding licensees not complying with COVID-19 mitigation mandates may be directed to the state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement at 1-800-932-0602 or reported through the BLCE’s online complaint form at www.psp.pa.gov/LCE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.