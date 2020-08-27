Gov. Tom Wolf wants Pennsylvania lawmakers to take action to make voting by mail during the general election more accessible.
Speaking on Thursday, Wolf said more needed to be done following Act 77, which was signed into law last year to allow Pennsylvanians to use mail-in ballots.
He said 1.5 million voters used the mail-in ballots for this year’s primary, and added it was done with few disruptions and no speculation of fraud.
“Not only did it create better access to vote, but a safer way to vote,” Wolf said, adding his request for the state legislature on four immediate actions to “make a good system even better.”
Those actions included:
n Allowing county election officials to pre-canvass ballots 21 days before election in the hope of getting faster results compared to pre-canvassing on the day of the election.
Pre-canvassing involves counties scanning and verifying the ballot envelope, matching the voter’s signature to voter rolls, opening the mail and secrecy envelopes and removing and scanning the ballot.
Wolf said counties would not tabulate or report vote totals until the polls close at 8 p.m. on election day.
n Allowing counties to count eligible ballots postmarked by Election Day and received by the Friday following Election Day to ensure that all ballots mailed by the deadline are counted.
n Requiring counties to start sending mail-in ballots at least 28 days before the election rather than 14 days as currently required.
n Providing counties flexibility to appoint poll workers to vacant positions earlier than five days before an election.
“If we do these things, they will make election systems more reliable and secure,” Wolf said.
Center County Commission Mike Pipe joined Wolf for the Thursday press conference and said no matter how those mail-in ballots are turned in--either by mail or by dropping off at county election bureaus--every vote will be handled, processed and counted with diligence, devotion and dedication.
Wolf said while the option to vote in person at precincts will still be available on Election Day, he encouraged voters to avoid large crowds and vote by mail, adding that more information for voters can be found at www.votespa.com
Wolf also said the actions he wants to see the legislature take is only a first step as he’s open to further talks on the measures.
“I think there’s a lot of things we need to talk about and discuss,” Wolf said. “Everything we do – Republicans and Democrats – everything we do should be focused on increasing access to vote.”
