Gov. Tom Wolf said he and state legislators have the same goal of reopening the state without causing a surge in COVID-19 cases, but disagree on how to accomplish it.
“I think we’re all trying to do the right thing – to strike a balance between opening businesses at the right time, but avoiding doing it too soon. If we don’t do this right, then the economy is going to be in worse shape than it is now,” Wolf said during a press conference Tuesday.
He said if the state is reopened too early, many people could get sick and the hospitals could become overwhelmed. Employees and customers might continue to stay home out of fear of becoming sick.
“We can all wish the same thing, which is to have the economy back where it was before all this happened at the snap of a finger, but that’s not going to happen,” he said.
He responded to questions about ongoing conversations with state legislators, some of whom are asking that the state adopt federal guidelines for what businesses are considered essential and nonessential. This would reopen some industries, including construction. Wolf said he does not want to have a “one-size-fits-all” plan for state responses to the coronavirus, but wants states to have the ability to make decisions based on the states’ unique variables. Wolf said he cannot say whether he would sign legislation posed by state legislators because it is continually changing. They have not yet reached an agreement, he said.
“I think we all acknowledged that we had different opinions going into it, but we all acknowledged that we’re trying to do the same thing,” he said.
Wolf said the response to the pandemic will happen in three stages. The first is a “hard stop.” The intermediate phase comes when officials are confident that the curve has been flattened, and that hospitals are equipped with adequate resources. The third phase involves a vaccine or antibody test, along with well-stocked hospitals.
“I think we’re a ways away from that third stage,” he said, but officials are trying to determine how to get to the intermediate phase.
Currently, most hospitals across the state are well supplied and have an adequate number of beds. Wolf said there are some “hot spots” in the state where hospitals have fewer resources. Their greatest supply concern, statewide, is with disposable gowns, he said.
While the seasonality of the coronavirus has not yet been determined, Wolf said officials are anticipating that there will be greater need for supplies in the fall than over the summer.
Wolf said he does not expect the primary election, scheduled for June 2, to be rescheduled a second time. Many people are signing up to vote by mail, he said. Graduation ceremonies and how they are conducted will likely be determined at a local level, in part by parameters in place at that time, he said.
Wolf also addressed rural counties with fewer cases of COVID-19 than densely populated areas. He said all counties in the state were required to submit to the same stay-at-home order because he did not want a surge in cases statewide.
“We’ve got to avoid feeling complacent,” he said.
