More than 500 new cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday brought the state total to 82,696.
Gov. Tom Wolf reiterated Tuesday that wearing a mask will help to keep the numbers in check, noting they are required in all businesses – even those in yellow or green phases of reopening. Wolf noted businesses are required to enforce the requirement unless a patron has an underlying health condition that precludes them from wearing one.
“Pennsylvania has emerged as a leader among states for reduced cases amid increased reopening and we want that to continue to keep people safe and healthy while returning to many of the activities we enjoyed before COVID,” Wolf said.
No new cases were reported in Fayette and Greene counties, which have 104 and 35 cases respectively. Washington and Westmoreland counties each saw an uptick in numbers: from 168 to 171 in Washington and from 546 to 552 in Westmoreland.
Wolf noted that U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams took to twitter on Sunday to advise that mask-wearing is contributing to and not infringing on freedom, tweeting in part, “Some feel face coverings infringe on their freedom of choice- but if more wear them, we’ll have more freedom to go out.”
“Mask-wearing needs to be a part of our everyday routines,” Wolf said. “When you leave the house, grab your keys, your wallet and your mask. Mask-wearing has proven to be an important deterrent to the spread of the virus and keeping Pennsylvanians safe and healthy is the goal as we reopen and continue our mitigation efforts.”
For additional information on COVID-19, visit health.pa.us.
