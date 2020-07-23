A mix of positive and negative reactions have been made following Gov. Tom Wolf’s support of an act to bailout restaurants after he had ordered further restrictions on the restaurant industry.
Last week, Gov. Tom Wolf supported the RESTAURANT Act of 2020, a federal bill that would provide $120 billion to independent restaurants impacted by revenue losses from COVID-19.
In that same week, Wolf announced increased restrictions on bars and restaurants in the commonwealth including indoor seating set at 25 percent of their capacity, a drop from 50 percent capacity.
Both moves by the governor was what Rep. Matthew Dowling, R-Uniontown, called both “irresponsible” and “hypocritical” behavior.
“I recognize the need to financially support our restaurants, as they are forced to operate under the governor’s edict,” Dowling said. “While we can agree that restaurants need support, money is not the support that would be most beneficial right now. They need to be able to operate so they can stay in business.”
Dowling added that any federal aid that’s disbursed like the RESTAURANT Act increases the national debt and hurts the economy at a time where there’s already too much uncertainty.
Representative Pam Snyder, D-Morgan Township, said she believes restaurants in her district would be better off with fewer restrictions.
“The Governor refuses to consider rural parts of the Commonwealth like the one I represent differently so restaurants here are struggling,” Snyder said, adding that she supports the RESTAURANT Act. “We need the help for restaurants who are fighting to get through the change in business operations due to the pandemic.”
John Cellurale, the owner of Marilyn’s on Main in Uniontown, said such funding like what’s given in the RESTAURANT Act is what many restaurants need as their money is expected to be gone by mid August.
As sobering as the idea of one out of every four restaurants expected to survive through the pandemic and many owners’ livelihoods will end, Cellurale said there’s another component people are not taking into consideration, and that’s the effect on our culture.
“We’re fighting for everyone’s culture to be recognized, and one of the biggest things about culture is food,” Cellurale said, adding that the place people want to go to when visiting their hometown after their family is that mom-and-pop restaurant that holds a special place in their memories. “That food is comforting and it can boost morale in a person, but it’s going to be gone. Take that into consideration.”
As with Dowling and Snyder, Cellurale said restrictions would have to be lifted for restaurants to survive as the 25 percent capacity is devastating as restaurants and bars can barely even make it at 50 percent capacity.
He added that people aren’t taking into account that while restaurants and bars are open to a smaller capacity of customers and less revenue coming in, they not only have rent and other expenses to be paid, but they also have to purchase more COVID-19 protective supplies like gloves, face masks, cleaning supplies, etc.
“Restaurants can’t be profitable by operating at that level, and many can’t even make their bills with such low occupancy,” Dowling said, adding that restaurant owners in his district have been repeatedly contacting him and leading his statements on their advocacy. “So, it’s easy to understand why so many people are calling Wolf’s actions a socialist move--especially since restaurants can operate in a manner much closer to normal while following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”
Cellurale said the constant changes coming down from Harrisburg have put restaurant owners in predicaments with no guidance to help free them from those predicaments.
“It’s like the blind leading the blind,” Cellurale said.
Cellurale said a responsible scenario from the state government would be to be at least a 75 percent capacity, give and stick to guidelines as well as a timetable when certain restrictions will end or begin so owners can plan for the future.
He added that there needs to be some kind of online portal for restaurant owners as a one-stop resource for all the information they need from the government about any new COVID-19 news related to bars and restaurants.
Also, Cellurale said the government has to hear what the owners need to stay afloat.
“The politicians have to sit back and listen to the people,” Cellurale said, adding that one of the more disturbing parts of the restrictions are the constant threats to pull an establishment’s liquor license for non-compliance. “It’s so hard to get a license, but break one of [their] rules, [they] take your liquor license.”
Cellurale said he urges people to contact their local representatives to make those necessary policy changes to keep those mom-and-pop restaurants open where the owners put their souls in their business.
“Or when you come back to your hometown, those favorite places won’t be there anymore,” Cellurale said.
