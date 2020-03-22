As churches suspend worship services and ministries in order to comply with official guidelines on crowds during the coronavirus pandemic, several are livestreaming worship online as an alternative.
Churches are using their Facebook pages and working through YouTube on their websites to provide religious services to reach congregations now homebound.
And they are finding that the public is watching.
“At times of uncertainty, people are open to listening to something lasting and everlasting,’’ said the Rev. Dr. Terry Murray, senior pastor of Pennsville Baptist Church in Bullskin Township, “In uncertain times, you need something that is certain and God and the word of God is that something.’’
Pennsville Baptist has suspended services and outside programs through March 28, willing to go longer if officials advise. Murray said the church began livestreaming its 9:45 a.m. Sunday worship on March 15 on Facebook and will probably begin adding it to YouTube on its website.
The first week’s video has received about 2,900 views with people watching in other states and as far away as Africa.
Murray said in these trying times, “people are getting back to what’s important; knowing God and that family and friends are important.’’
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Greensburg will livestream Mass at 9 a.m. Sundays with links placed on the diocesan website and social media.
But the Partner Parishes of the Historic Church of St. Peter in Brownsville and St. Cecilia in Grindstone recently began livestreaming the 11 a.m. Sunday Mass at St. Peter.
The Rev. Timothy Kruthaupt, pastor, said the church started March 15 when people were still attending services but will now keep the worship site open to just four people who are participating in the Mass.
Kruthaupt said the church is also working with WMBS radio station to broadcast the Mass sometime Sunday as well as a live broadcast of 7 p.m. Friday Stations of the Cross, which will also be livestreamed over Facebook.
The first Mass can still be seen under “Videos’’ on the church’s Facebook page and has been viewed by 1,500 at a recent check.
“The people are part of these partner parishes and for them to be able to view Stations of the Cross and Mass on Sundays has great value because there’s an emotional tie to your parish,’’ Kruthaupt said.
Viewers have left comments, such as, “Thank you for having this option for the homebound.’’ “Our hearts are truly blessed and filled with the Holy Spirit to have this service in the comfort of our home.’’
The Rev. Peter Peretti, who is retired, celebrated the Mass while Kruthaupt was home recovering from surgery and watching. Kruthaupt enjoyed reading the viewer comments and said the churches are spreading word of the livestreaming to keep people connected.
“In these times, people are uncertain and a little fearful. We want to be united as people of God in a faith community to strengthen and reassure,’’ said Kruthaupt, adding, “This gives people confidence while in difficult times to maintain traditions and faith values as fully as we’re able.’’
Abundant Life Church in Uniontown with Pastor Nick Cook began livestreaming its 9 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday worship services March 8 through its Facebook page. Beginning March 22, the services will be livestreamed through the church’s Facebook and website at www.myabundantlife.org.
Melanie Uber, administrative assistant, said the church had already planned to start the streaming and people were attending services during those first weeks. Response to livestreaming has been good.
“We’ve had lots of positive comments and views,’’ said Uber.
Comments include: “Excellent sermon’’ and “Thank you, Pastor Nick.’’
No decision has been made about upcoming services and other ministries since the new guidelines about limiting gatherings to 10 people. Uber said up-to-date information will be posted on Abundant Life’s Facebook page.
But in these scary times, livestreaming services can be a comfort and help people feel united.
“I would say it’s important for people to know that God is still in control in the midst of all this,’’ said Uber. “And we’re still here to offer support and prayers.’’
In addition, Walk by Faith Fairchance Free Methodist announced it cancel services until further notice: “We will continue to worship the Lord via live streaming. You may find this link by Visiting our webpage and connecting to Facebook or YouTube carried by certain Satellite TV.’’
