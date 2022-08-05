Republican state Rep. Matthew Dowling and Fayette County Republican officials filed a petition Thursday in Commonwealth Court seeking to remove Dowling’s name from the ballot in the November election.
Dowling and the GOP filed the petition against Leigh M. Chapman, Acting Secretary of Pennsylvania; Jessica Mathis, director of the Pennsylvania Bureau of Election Services; and the Fayette County Board of Elections.
A dispute between the Pennsylvania Department of State and the Fayette County Board of Elections concerning six Republican mail-in ballots cast in the primary election has jeopardized the ability of the Fayette County Republican Party to vote for and elect a GOP candidate who is willing to serve in the 51st Legislative district, the petition said.
Last month, a lawsuit was filed in Commonwealth Court by the state Department of State against Fayette and two other counties over their refusals to count mail-in ballots in which the voter did not write the date on the outer envelope. With only 52 such ballots in Fayette County – 46 of which were from Democrats and six from Republicans – the number of votes is likely inconsequential, but the state asserts it cannot fully certify the statewide elections until the uncounted mail-in votes in those three counties are included in the final tally.
After winning by more than 1,200 votes in the May 17 primary, Dowling, who was recently charged with driving under the influence in a South Union Township accident, seeks to withdraw his candidacy to represent the 51st Legislative District. He has previously said he wants to focus on his addiction recovery.
“I am becoming more and more concerned over this process,” Dowling said. “Hopefully, another candidate will have enough time to get on the ballot. I am becoming very frustrated over this process.”
On July 19, Dowling filed a post-primary candidate’s withdrawal notice with the Department of State. Two days later, the department responded that because Fayette’s election returns have not been certified, it would keep his withdrawal notice on hand until the returns are certified.
The county GOP met last month to name a replacement for Dowling on the ballot but was scuttled by the Department of State’s inability to certify the statewide elections.
Under the Election Code, the deadline for Dowling to withdraw his candidacy is Aug. 15. The deadline for a substitute nomination to be submitted is Aug. 25.
Dowling said several GOP candidates have expressed interest in running for his seat.
“We have not really received a suitable answer about what is going on with the election and what is going to happen,” he said.
If the deadlines pass before Dowling withdraws or a substitute nomination certificate is submitted, voters will be prevented from voting for a Republican candidate to serve as their representative, according to the petition.
“Republican voters within the 51st Legislative District are effectively being held hostage in the dispute between the Department and Fayette County BOE (Board of Elections),” the petition reads.
If Dowling is not permitted to withdraw and the county GOP is not permitted to submit a substitute nomination, Republican voters in the 51st Legislative District will be denied their “fundamental right to equal protection under the Pennsylvania Constitution,” the petition reads.
Members of the Fayette County Republican Party who have joined Dowling’s petition include Melany Chrash, Greg Chrash, Linda Kozlovich and William Kozlovich, all residents of the 51st Legislative District.
The petition was filed by Attorneys Kathleen A. Gallagher and Russell D. Giancola of Gallagher Giancola LLC, a Pittsburgh law firm.
