Dunbar Township woman named 'Friend of the Fair'
- By Cindy Ekas cekas@heraldstandard.com
Wednesday, August 3, 2022 7:48 AM
Sis Hughes, an employee in Penn State Extension’s Fayette County office, has devoted many years volunteering her time at the Fayette County Fair.
In a show of thanks, fair officials and the state have named the Dunbar Township woman a Friend of the Fair.
Bill Jackson, fair board president, said Hughes has been a longtime contributor to the annual agricultural event.
“The fair board selected Hughes because of her contributions to the fair for many years,” Jackson said. “She has been a former fair board director, and she has been a real asset to the fair.”
Jackson said Hughes also has been involved in the 4-H Horse Club for many years.
In keeping with tradition, the award was presented during Thursday night’s opening of the 67th annual fair. The award, presented by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, recognizes individuals for their work and dedication to the state’s fairs.
“It was a very pleasant surprise to receive this honor,” Hughes said.
Hughes said she has been involved with 4-H all of her life.
“My mom and dad started taking me to the fair when I was just a little girl,” she said. “I don’t ever remember missing a fair. We went every year.”
For the past 35 years, Hughes has been a 4-H leader in Dawson.
Hughes, who owns Eighty Acres Dairy Farm off Route 119 in Dunbar Township near the fairgrounds, said she still spends many hours working with her horses.
“I have done this for a good portion of my life,” she said. “Being around horses makes me feel great. It’s just a special feeling to be around horses. You either like horses or you don’t like horses. I love them.
“We currently have about seven or eight horses on the farm,” she said.
Hughes has two sons, Fayette County Sheriff James Custer and Todd Haywood, who helps her with the farm.
The Fayette County Fair continues through Saturday.
