The Fayette County elections office has released a list of precincts and positions where poll workers are still needed ahead of the Nov. 2 election.
n Bullskin Township, District 2, located at the Wooddale Bible Brethren Church, needs a judge of election and one worker.
n Connellsville City, Ward 1, located at the Calvary Assembly of God, needs a judge of election.
n Connellsville City, Ward 3, located at the Greater Connellsville Community Center, needs a full board with a judge of election, inspectors of election and clerks.
n South Connellsville, located at the South Connellsville Borough Building, needs a full board with a judge of election, inspectors of election and clerks.
n South Union Township, District 2, located at the Hatfield Elementary School, needs a full board with a judge of election, inspectors of election and clerks.
n Springhill Township, located at the Appalachian Community Center, needs a full board with a judge of election, inspectors of election and clerks.
Those interested in helping need to be a registered voter in Fayette County and can work at any precinct in the county. Interested people should contact Cheryl Karol at 724-430-1289, ext. 103.
