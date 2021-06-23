The Uniontown Area School Board unanimously passed the district’s 2021-22 operating budget Monday without a tax increase, thanks, in part, to federal stimulus funds over the past year.
The board voted 7-0 to approve the $53.12 million budget and keep taxes steady at 16.64 mills.
“It still was difficult, but with the help of all the (federal stimulus) money, we were able to make it through this year without raising taxes,” district business manager Sally Matthews said, adding she’s concerned about how the budget will look next year after those federal funds are exhausted. “If it wasn’t for those, we definitely would’ve had to (raise taxes).”
The district used more than $6 million in federal CARES and American Rescue Plan funds to help balance the budget.
The largest portion of the budget will be spent on the district’s personnel, which is earmarked for about $20 million. Another $5.17 million will be spent on health insurance for employees and retirees.
But a rising cost for the district is the state’s pension program, along with cyberschool payments and special education programs, Matthews said. The state’s Public School Employees’ Retirement System board voted in December to increase the contribution rate from 34.59% in 2020-21 to 34.95% next fiscal year, which begins July 1.
“It’s definitely one of the larger items,” Matthews said of the rising retirement contributions. “There’s a lot of difficulties in the school budget. One of the main ones is the cyberschools.”
The payments to cyberschools are budgeted at $2.3 million next year, which Matthews called “exorbitant” and a line item that continues to increase as it moves students and resources out of the district and into alternative education options.
“That’s a big strain on our budget,” she said.
Special education is expected to cost $1.94 million, while the vo-tech line item is estimated to cost $1.4 million. Transportation will cost nearly $3.6 million next year.
Meanwhile, the school board also set the homestead and farmstead exclusion tax rebate at $214.42 for qualifying property owners.
Board members Dorothy Grahack and John Holt did not attend Monday night’s meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.