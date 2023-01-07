A grassroots organization of concerned citizens is trying to make Brownsville and beyond a safer place to live and visit.
“We wanted to try and get some people together, work with officials and try to come up with a plan,” said Jamie Bogol of Brownsville.
Like many, Bogol’s memory of Brownsville’s northside historical district changed from when she was a kid 20 years ago and wasn’t afraid to walk along the street.
“Ten to 12 years ago, we’ve seen a big difference from then and from five years ago then to today it is big,” Bogol said.
Such differences in the area included blight, drugs and shootings, which made Bogol start a Facebook group in mid November for people in the area to share stories and discuss what can be done.
“I was really, really surprised with the amount of people interested,” she said, adding that she was even more surprised when the group decided to meet in person in late November. “I thought it would be something like four people, but our first meeting had around 30 people. So word was getting around.”
Word traveled around enough that their second meeting in December attracted the Fayette County commissioners and state Rep. Ryan Warner to show their support.
“I’m impressed with it,” Bogol said. “It’s nice to know we are not alone with our concerns.”
Ten members from the group also attended the last Brownsville Borough Council meeting to speak about the issues and their efforts. One of the group members who attended the council meeting was Brian Brashear, a historian with the Brownsville Historical Society.
“What we want to do is breathe life back into the historical district,” Brashear said of the north side of Brownsville.
Both he and Bogol said many people from out of town come to Brownsville for its history, from Nemacolin Castle to its old churches, but avoid seeking out anything further because of the condition of the northside.
“They should experience what the historic district should be,” Brashear said.
Bogol, who is also a member of the Brownsville Historical Society, said tourists have told her they have avoided the area because it looks “sketchy”.
She added that while their efforts are on the northside, the group is for anyone who wants a safe and positive community and shares ideas for the greater good.
The next meeting for the group is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday at Nemacolin Castle, 100 Front St., Brownsville.
“The best way to get involved is to come to the meetings,” Brashear said.
Anyone with questions or concerns can email them to Northsidecommunitydiscussion@gmail.com.
