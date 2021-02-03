On her way home from gymnastics, Alice Frankhouser saw a woman sitting in the Uniontown bus station, wrapped in a black garbage bag to keep warm.
The 11-year-old had seen the woman before on her way to school at St. John the Evangelist Regional Catholic School.
“I begged my mom to go to Target and get her stuff and take it back to her,” Frankhouser said.
Her mom Amanda Frankhouser did, and they returned to give the woman hand warmers and other items.
The woman was thankful for the kind gesture, but Alice said she recognized a bigger need and told her mother she wanted to do more.
A little more than a week ago, she and her mother, who live in Adah, put together a Facebook page to collect items for blessing bags. The goal, said Alice, is to collect items like hand warmers, foil blankets and personal care items to distribute to Fayette County residents who do not have a home.
Though it’s just started, the project has already found success. The Frankhousers said they had to add additional items to an Amazon wish list because the ones on there were quickly purchased.
“We keep adding more and more stuff,” Alice said. “It’s really awesome.”
They’ve also received a number of monetary donations through PayPal and Venmo.
Alice said her school as “absolutely” been an inspiration.
“I’m not a Catholic, but I am a Christian,” she said. “I believe in Jesus, and I know that doing something right will lead you up to heaven, and it’s good to be nice to everyone.”
Once the items are collected, she will distribute them with the help of Victory House Ministries and Community Outreach in Uniontown.
Minister Carol Sanders said Victory House helps the homeless population in the county through a number of programs, including their Family Rescue Center.
Open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the center allows those who do not have a place to go a place to get warm and have a hot meal. They also provide clothing, coats and blankets, she said.
Those struggling need to know that, “God still has in place somebody to help you,” she said.
“We just want to be one of those places he has to help.”
Sanders noted the ministry is also hoping to start counseling and health-related programs.
“We’re trying to meet every need that we can think of to help them until they’re able to no longer need our services,” she said. “It is our work as children of God to meet the needs of those who are in need.”
In advance of the cold and snowy weekend, the Frankhousers said they took some of items they received to Victory House so they could be distributed, including hand warmers and foil blankets, which are small in size and portable.
Amanda said they hope to continue collecting for the project through February, but if they continue to receive donations, “We’ll keep making bags and hanging them out.”
Alice has other plans.
“I want to do it forever,” she said.
To read more about Alice’s project, visit www.facebook.com/AliceSweetGoals. Included on the page are links to the Amazon wish list. Contributions through Venmo can be made to @AmandaBFrank, and PayPal contributions can be made to abfrankhouser@gmail.com. Alice is also selling customized cups, with 100% of the proceeds going to her mission.
An order form for the cups is available on the Facebook page.
Donations to Victory House can be made through Cash App to $Revrks4, or by check to Victory House Ministries, P.O. Box 370, Uniontown, PA 15401. Sanders asked that donations earmarked for the center be noted as such in the memo line of a check, or in the “for” field on Cash App.
For more information on Victory House, visit facebook.com/VictoryHouseMinistry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.