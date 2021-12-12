Goal: $15,000
Total: $3,576
With not much time left to go in the Give-A-Christmas campaign, Sparkle the Christmas star was a bit worried.
“We really want to reach our goal of giving $15,000 to The Salvation Army, but we’re so far away,” Sparkle said. “Our local units do so much to help our communities, and they need your help now. Won’t you please consider giving?”
The campaign mascot pored over the cards that came in Friday, smiling at the holiday wishes included in several of them.
“Merry Christmas, and God bless everyone in the military,” wrote Dale and Nancy Patterson of Farmington, who donated in honor of grandchildren Ryan and Reily Moore, and in memory of Kathy Means.
Carolyn Coughenour of Smithfield contributed in loving memory of Charles Coughenour and Terry Brozik, also to help others. “God bless you,” she wrote.
“Merry Christmas,” wrote Joyce and Jim Matthews of Fairchance.
Other donors also gave to memorialize loved ones, including: Gwendolyn O. Ridgley and the Rev. Louis E. Ridgley Jr. of Uniontown, in memory of James N. Kemp, Andrew Uram, Dorothy Brown, Betty Saunders and Amos Saunders; Twila Lucosh of Uniontown, in memory of her sister, Cynthia Sanders; John and Sharon Peccon of Star Junction, in memory of all deceased family members; Patricia Joseph of Fairchance, in memory of all loved ones; and L.C. Conrad of Uniontown, in memory of Joan Conrad.
Donations also came from Bill and Mary Kay Joy of Uniontown, Anonymous from Uniontown, Adrian Bible Class from Christ United Methodist Church in Dunbar, Jim and Robin Wherry of Uniontown, Steve and Juanita Strange of Hopwood and Haydentown Christian Church Sunday School in Smithfield.
“We have so many thoughtful people in our area. Thank you to all who have donated,” Sparkle said. “To those thinking about donating, there is still time to help The Salvation Army.”
Donations will be accepted until noon Friday, Dec. 17. The grand total will be announced in the Christmas Eve edition of the Herald-Standard.
Contributions can be mailed to Give-A-Christmas, c/o Herald-Standard, 8 E. Church St., Uniontown, Pa. 15401. Checks should be made out to Give-A-Christmas.
The newspaper will run updates on donations received on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sunday, including the names of those who have contributed and any special messages they sent.
