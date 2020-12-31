A few final donations came into the Give-A-Christmas campaign over the weekend, taking its total to $23,083 for The Salvation Army.
“We’ve been truly blessed this year,” said Sparkle the Christmas Star, the campaign’s mascot. “We exceeded our $15,000 goal to help our local Salvation Army units, which use the funds to help local people in need of emergency help.”
Nearly $2,000 in additional donations arrived to the campaign, including those from: William and Joyce Hughes of Allison, Interfaith Assembly for Christ in Uniontown, an anonymous donor from Masontown, Sonia and Andrea Janson of Lemont Furnace and the Conn Family of Lemont Furnace.
Pearl Blossom of Uniontown gave in honor of the children of Fayette County and others offered donations in memory of loved ones:
Nelson and Jane Boskovitch of Hopwood, in memory of Joseph A. and Isabel Boskovitch and Eugene S. Skowrowek; Patricia A. Joseph of Fairchance, in memory of husband Tamer Joseph; Kathleen Hockeberry of Fairchance, in memory of husband Donald; Diana Palya Bokoch, command sergeant major U.S. Airforce retired, and G. Phil Bokoch, of Uniontown, in memory of Sgt. Eric R. Hull and two anonymous donors from Uniontown contributed in memory of Matthew King.
“Our 35th annual campaign has been such a successful undertaking. Thank you to all who have contributed,” said Sparkle.
