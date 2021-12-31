A few donations arrived a little late to the 2021 Give-A-Christmas campaign, bringing the total raised to $32,434.
“These contributions will give additional help to The Salvation Army, which benefits from the campaign,” said Sparkle, the Christmas Star.
The annual drive raises funds for local units of The Salvation Army to help the organization carry on its good works in the community.
“Our goal was $15,000, and through all these generous donations, we were able to more than double that,” Sparkle said. “Thank you to everyone who helped The Salvation Army this year!”
Tina Miller of Masontown donated in honor of her grandchildren Dylan and Travis Hoover and Greyson and Ruby Dee Miller.
Donations made in memory of loved ones came from Julie Coddington of Uniontown, in memory of Florence Otto; Chris Bryan of Hopwood, in memory of the deceased members of his family; Roni Mrozek of Chestnut Ridge, in loving memory of the Mrozek family and Ben Duke.
Additional donations came from Kenneth H. Rose of Hopwood; Barbara D. Buller of Uniontown; Margaret Dugan of Farmington; Charlyne M. Bashour of Grindstone; Audrey Gallo of Crucible and Lucille and James Carnathan of East Millsboro.
